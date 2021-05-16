Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Technoking of Tesla at Tesla, Inc

Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet

05/16/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph

(Reuters) - The price of Bitcoin traded below $45,000 on Sunday after a tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, an outspoken supporter of cryptocurrency, suggested Tesla may be considering or may have sold off its bitcoin holdings.

Musk's tweet was in response to an unverified Twitter account called @CryptoWhale, which said https://bit.ly/2QsUQkw, "Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the rest of their #Bitcoin holdings. With the amount of hate @elonmusk is getting, I wouldn't blame him...".

Musk replied https://bit.ly/33PFrgY "indeed" without specifying whether Tesla had sold off its bitcoin holdings or that he simply agreed with the sentiment that he faced criticism.

On May 12, Musk said Tesla will no longer accept bitcoin for car purchases, citing long-brewing environmental concerns for a swift reversal in the company's position on the cryptocurrency.

The Tesla boss' tweets, which had helped drive some of the gains in bitcoin in recent months, last week triggered a 17% slide in the value of the cryptocurrency when he said his company's customers would no longer be able to use bitcoin to buy its cars.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -4.00% 37184.97 Real-time Quote.74.55%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -3.84% 45211.4 Real-time Quote.73.11%
TESLA, INC. 3.16% 589.74 Delayed Quote.-16.43%
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
05:53pELON MUSK : Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet
RE
05/15GEORGE SOROS : Soros buys stocks linked to Bill Hwang's Archegos collapse - Bloomberg News
RE
05/15DANIEL EK : Soccer-Spotify founder Ek says his bid for Arsenal was rejected
RE
05/14LESLIE MOONVES : ViacomCBS says dispute between former CEO Moonves and CBS resolved
RE
05/14MARIA MARTINEZ : India's Trade Deficit Widened in April
DJ
05/14JEFF BEZOS : The HBO Max Boss's Script for a New Hollywood
DJ
05/14TIM COOK : Everything You Need to Know
DJ
05/13ELON MUSK : Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
RE
05/13ELON MUSK : to the mooooonnn! And back again
RE
05/13HENRIK FISKER : Fisker finalizes deal with Foxconn to make EVs in U.S. starting in 2023
RE
05/13JEFF BEZOS : Amazon Adding 75,000 Workers -- Update
DJ
05/13CARL ICAHN : Fresh from Icahn settlement, FirstEnergy weighs divestitures - sources
RE
05/13ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk halts use of bitcoin for car purchases
RE
05/12ELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla new self-driving rollout could take a couple of months
RE
05/12HASSO PLATTNER : SAP Discloses Investment by Chairman's Charity in Joint Venture
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
05/09ELON MUSK : Dogecoin loses third of price after Elon Musk calls it a 'hustle' on 'SNL'
RE
05/13ELON MUSK : Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
RE
05/11ELON MUSK : 'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users
RE
05/13ELON MUSK : to the mooooonnn! And back again
RE
05/13ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk halts use of bitcoin for car purchases
RE
05/12HASSO PLATTNER : SAP Discloses Investment by Chairman's Charity in Joint Venture
DJ
05/13HENRIK FISKER : Fisker finalizes deal with Foxconn to make EVs in U.S. starting in 2023
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Valérie Baudson Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Thierry Breton Eli Broad Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-marc Chéry Tim Cook Brunello Cucinelli Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Diego Della Valle Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon David Einhorn Daniel Ek Emmanuel Faber Bill Gates Charles Geschke Jitse Groen Ralph Hamers António Horta-osório Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Maria Martinez Carlo Messina Aditya Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Andrea Orcel Bernd Osterloh François-henri Pinault Hasso Plattner Alessandro Profumo Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Pascal Soriot George Soros David Swensen Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Chris Vogelzang Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo