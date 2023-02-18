Advanced search
Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc. - Twitter, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Technoking of Tesla at Tesla,...

Blinken says U.S. has had talks with Elon Musk about Starlink in Ukraine

02/18/2023 | 05:08pm EST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that the U.S. government has had conversations with Elon Musk about the use of Starlink satellite internet in Ukraine.

SpaceX this month said it has taken steps to prevent Ukraine's military from using the company's Starlink service for controlling drones in the region during the country's war with Russia.

Asked during an interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press with Chuck Todd" that will air on Sunday whether the United States had asked Musk, the company's chief executive, not to restrict the use of Starlink capabilities by Ukraine's military, Blinken said: "Well, I can't share any conversations we've had other than to say we've had conversations."

SpaceX has privately shipped truckloads of Starlink terminals to Ukraine, allowing the country's military to communicate by plugging them in and connecting them with the nearly 4,000 satellites SpaceX has so far launched into low-Earth orbit.

Russia has attempted to jam Starlink signals in the region, though SpaceX countered by hardening the service's software, Musk has said.

(Reporting by Michael Martina and Richard Cowan; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.34% 73.976 Delayed Quote.3.75%
