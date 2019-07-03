Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 11,256,853,504 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Tesla,

Car parts group Valeo announces 500 million euros of orders for its 'Lidar' sensors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 11:11pm EDT
Logo of Valeo is seen at VivaTech fair in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French car parts company Valeo has won 500 million euros (448.45 million pounds) worth of orders for its 'Lidar' car sensor products, Valeo executive Marc Vrecko told Reuters in an interview, highlighting the potential growth of Lidar.

"Those 500 million euros of orders with four major global auto groups will probably eventually represent between 1 to 1.5 billion worth of recurring business," said Vrecko.

"It's a business where the life-cycle can go up to 2024 or 2025," added Vrecko.

Lidar is the laser imaging technology used increasingly in self-driving cars to generate precise pictures of the environment around the vehicles.

More than $1 billion in corporate and private investment has gone into some 50 Lidar startups over the past three years, including a record $420 million in 2018, according to a Reuters analysis of publicly available investment data in March.

Nevertheless, Lidar has been criticised by Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, who described Lidar in April as a "fools' errand". Tesla vehicles rely on cameras and radars as their vision system for self-driving.

Valeo's Vrecko reckoned, however, that Musk would soon change his mind and would be won over to Lidar.

"I respect Elon Musk but I have to say, on that particular point, he is going against the consensus of opinion."

Valeo has invested heavily to benefit from ever-tightening emissions regulations and increasing vehicle automation, although it has also faced headwinds from a broader auto-market slowdown and international trade disputes.

($1 = 0.8864 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

By Gilles Guillaume

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
07/03ELON MUSK : Car parts group Valeo announces 500 million euros of orders for its 'Lidar' sensors
RE
06/17ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk becomes 'Daddy DotCom' on Twitter
RE
05/24ELON MUSK : Musk's SpaceX raised over $1 billion in six months - filings
RE
05/24ELON MUSK : First satellites for Musk's Starlink internet venture launched into orbit
RE
05/23ELON MUSK : Musk's leaked email shows Tesla to make record deliveries in second quarter
RE
05/22ELON MUSK : filings
RE
05/16ELON MUSK : Musk to review all of Tesla's expenses in new cost cutting plan
RE
05/10ELON MUSK : Trial date set for Elon Musk's 'pedo guy' tweet
RE
05/02ELON MUSK : Elon Musk owes $507 million to banks helping Tesla raise capital
RE
04/30ELON MUSK : SEC commissioner decries agency's deal with Tesla's Musk
RE
04/26ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk agrees to new vetting rules for tweets in SEC deal
RE
04/25ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC again ask for more time to reach deal over CEO's Twitter use
RE
04/24ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk 'sees merit' in capital raise, vows profit in third quarter after large loss
RE
04/22ELON MUSK : Factbox - Elon Musk on Tesla's self-driving capabilities
RE
04/21ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
06/28CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/28CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan ex-chief Ghosn cancels hastily arranged Tokyo press conference
RE
07/01WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett to Donate $3.6 Billion of Berkshire Stock to Five Foundations
DJ
06/27PATRICK THOMAS : Nike Posts Strong Sales, Plays Down Trade Risks -- Update
DJ
06/29CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's wife steps up call for G20 leaders to help her husband
RE
06/28TIM COOK : Apple design chief Jony Ive, Steve Jobs' confidant, to leave and start own firm
RE
06/28DANIEL LOEB : Hedge fund chief Daniel Loeb opposes United Technologies, Raytheon merger
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Mary Barra Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards David Einhorn John Elkann Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Nelson Peltz Philippe Petitcolin Hasso Plattner Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Ann Sarnoff Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About