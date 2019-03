By Micah Maidenberg



Kimbal Musk, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's brother, is stepping down from the board of Chipotle Mexican Grill, which he joined in 2013, the company said Thursday.

As Musk steps down, the board will expand to 11 members, with former Comcast CEO Patricia Fili-Krushel and former Starbucks finance chief Scott Maw joining the panel.

Both will stand for re-election at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com