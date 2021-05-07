Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Technoking of Tesla at Tesla, Inc

Dogecoin in spotlight as cryptocurrency backer Musk makes 'SNL' appearance

05/07/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cryptocurrency representations are seen in front of the Dogecoin logo in this illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - With the price of dogecoin surging, investors are looking ahead to Elon Musk's guest-host spot on this weekend's "Saturday Night Live" comedy sketch TV show after the billionaire's tweets this year turned the once-obscure digital currency into a speculator's dream.

The Tesla Inc chief executive will host the show at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday (0330 GMT on Sunday). The timing puts Musk, who is also known as an enthusiast of cryptocurrencies, back in the spotlight just as Tesla's stock is losing steam following last year's monster rally.

Musk is the rare business mogul to be asked to host the venerable comedy TV show.

The unconventional CEO has posted numerous comments about cryptocurrencies on Twitter and criticized regular old cash for having negative real interest rates. "Only a fool wouldn't look elsewhere," he said in February.

His cryptic tweets "Doge" and "Dogecoin is the people's crypto" that month kicked off a rally in dogecoin - created as a joke on the more mainstream bitcoin and ethereum - that has yet to stop.

"I'm a wild card, no telling what I might do," Musk, wearing a black bandana, joked this week in a promotional video for the show alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus. "Same here," Cyrus said. "Rules? No thanks."

On Thursday, Musk tweeted: "Cryptocurrency is promising, but please invest with caution!" with a video clip attached in which he said, "it should be considered speculation at this point. And so, you know, don't don't go too far in the crypto speculation ..."

But he also said, in the video, that cryptocurrency has a "good chance" of becoming what he called "the future currency of the earth."

"My dogecoin went up after you tweeted," one person shouted at Musk in the video. "You're amazing. How did you do it?"

On crypto data tracker CoinGecko.com, dogecoin has jumped more than 800% over the last month and is now the fourth-largest digital currency, with a market capitalization of $81 billion. It was last up nearly 14% on the day at $0.62.

It has overtaken more widely used cryptocurrencies like litecoin and tether.

"The latest surge in dogecoin is a continuation of the greater fool theory trend we've seen playing out over the past couple of months," said David Kimberley, analyst at investing app Freetrade.

"More people are aware of what's going on and are looking to jump on the gravy train to make a quick buck. It's very likely that Elon Musk pumping the coin tomorrow on prime-time U.S. TV will only serve to compound things and push the price up."

Tesla said in February it bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for its electric cars, a large stride toward mainstream acceptance that sent bitcoin soaring to a record high of nearly $62,000.

Tesla shares closed 1.3% higher at $672.37 on Friday.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Alden Bentley in New York, and Noel Randewich and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Alden Bentley and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss


© Reuters 2021
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
05:38pELON MUSK : Dogecoin in spotlight as cryptocurrency backer Musk makes 'SNL' appearance
RE
12:23aMARIA MARTINEZ : German Exports Rose in March Despite Pandemic Restrictions
DJ
12:16aWARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/06DAVID SWENSEN : Yale chief investment officer Swensen dies of cancer
RE
05/06FENG LI : Bacanora shares surge after $264.5 million takeover by Ganfeng Lithium
RE
05/06WARREN BUFFETT : BlackRock at Odds With Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Over Disclosures
DJ
05/06MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Bloomberg forum moves back to Singapore amid concerns over press treatment in China
RE
05/06ADITYA MITTAL : ArcelorMittal reports best start to a year for a decade
RE
05/06ANDREA ORCEL : UniCredit CEO Sets New Course After Strong Quarter
DJ
05/06MARIA MARTINEZ : German Manufacturing Orders Rose More Than Expected in March
DJ
05/05BILL GATES : Bill Gates Transfers Nearly $2.4 Billion Worth of Stock to Melinda Gates Amid Divorce--Update
DJ
05/05JAMIE DIMON : Proxy adviser ISS cautions on pay of JPMorgan CEO Dimon
RE
05/05MARY BARRA : GM's Barra sees a more profitable future through the haze of chip shortage
RE
05/05LING CHI : U.S. Allies Diverge Over Labeling China's Treatment of Uyghurs as Genocide
DJ
05/04WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire Hathaway's Stock Price Is Too Much for Computers -- Update
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
05/04WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street
RE
05/04MARTIN SORRELL : Surging demand helps Sorrell's S4 to hike profit target
RE
05/03BILL GATES : Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
RE
05/01WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire shareholders reject climate change, diversity proposals that Buffett opposed
RE
05/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire rebounds from pandemic's depths, buys back more stock
RE
05/06WARREN BUFFETT : BlackRock at Odds With Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Over Disclosures
DJ
05/06DAVID SWENSEN : Yale chief investment officer Swensen dies of cancer
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Jeff Bezos Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Hubert Burda David Calhoun Bertrand Camus Jean-marc Chéry Brunello Cucinelli Michael Dell Diego Della Valle Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Philippe Donnet Sergio Ermotti Emmanuel Faber Amedeo Felisa Antoine Frérot Thierry Garnier Bill Gates Charles Geschke Alex Gorsky Ralph Hamers António Horta-osório Paul Jones Nobuaki Kurumatani Arnaud Lagardère Feng Li Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Maria Martinez Carlo Messina Aditya Mittal Scott Morrison Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Alexander Novak Andrea Orcel Bernd Osterloh Stéphane Pallez François-henri Pinault Alexandre Ricard Pascal Soriot Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Chris Vogelzang Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo