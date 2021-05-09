Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Technoking of Tesla at Tesla, Inc

Dogecoin loses third of price after Elon Musk calls it a 'hustle' on 'SNL'

05/09/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Automobile awards The golden steering wheel in Berlin

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Dogecoin lost more than a third of its price on Sunday, after Tesla chief and cryptocurrency supporter Elon Musk called it a 'hustle' during his guest-host spot https://twitter.com/cryptoafricaedu/status/1391373668744372225?s=21 on the "Saturday Night Live" comedy sketch TV show.

Dogecoin was quoted as low as $0.416 on crypto exchange Binance https://www.binance.com/en/trade/DOGE_USDT?type=spot, down 36% from levels around $0.65 before the show.

The billionaire Tesla Inc chief executive hosted the SNL show at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday (0330 GMT on Sunday).

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts had for days been eager to see what he would say, after his tweets this year turned the once-obscure digital currency, which began as a social media joke, into a speculator's dream.

Asked 'what is dogecoin', Musk replied, "It's the future of currency. It's an unstoppable financial vehicle that's going to take over the world."

When a show cast member Michael Che countered, "So, it's a hustle?", Musk replied, "Yeah, it's a hustle," and laughed.

Musk is the rare business mogul to have been asked to host the venerable comedy TV show. His appearance on the iconic late night show puts Musk back in the spotlight just as Tesla's stock is losing steam following last year's monster rally.

The unconventional CEO has posted numerous comments about cryptocurrencies on Twitter and criticized regular cash for having negative real interest rates.

"Only a fool wouldn't look elsewhere," he said in February.

His cryptic tweets "Doge" and "Dogecoin is the people's crypto" that month kicked off a rally in dogecoin - created as a parody on the more mainstream bitcoin and ethereum.

On Thursday, Musk tweeted: "Cryptocurrency is promising, but please invest with caution!" with a video clip attached in which he said, "it should be considered speculation at this point."

But he also said, in the video, that cryptocurrency has a "good chance" of becoming what he called "the future currency of the Earth."

Some financial commentators questioned whether it was responsible for Musk to comment on the cryptocurrency, given he has the power to move its price.

"I think he's having a lot of fun ... He can say anything he wants about dogecoin or cryptos fully aware that just him saying something moves the price," said James Angel, associate professor at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business, who specializes in financial markets and cryptocurrency.

"Anyone who wants to play the Elon Musk game should be prepared to lose all their money."

The flood of selling appeared to cause problems for popular retail trading platform Robinhood, which tweeted early on Sunday that due to high trading volume and volatility some customers had experienced "intermittent issues" trading cryptocurrencies.

The company later said the issues had been resolved and that it would contact customers affected by the downtime.

On crypto data tracker CoinGecko.com, dogecoin has jumped more than 800% over the last month and is now the fourth-largest digital currency, with a market capitalization of $73 billion. It hit a record high Thursday above $0.73.

Tesla said in February it bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for its electric cars, a large stride toward mainstream acceptance that sent bitcoin soaring to a record high of nearly $62,000.

Tesla shares closed 1.3% higher at $672.37 on Friday.

Some crypto experts said that Sunday's dogecoin selloff was driven by speculation and that Musk had not hurt its long-term prospects.

"Long term fundamentals of doge are intact. This is a buying opportunity," said Jehan Chu, managing partner at Hong Kong blockchain venture capital firm Kenetic Capital.

"It's a true social currency - that's its value."

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Alden Bentley in New York, and Noel Randewich and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Joe White and Vidya Ranganathan and Megan Davies;Editing by Matthew Lewis, Simon Cameron-Moore and Grant McCool)

By Alden Bentley and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -1.56% 47567.27 Real-time Quote.100.30%
RALLYE 0.00% 7.42 Real-time Quote.28.37%
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
11:02aELON MUSK : Dogecoin loses third of price after Elon Musk calls it a 'hustle' on 'SNL'
RE
02:53aELON MUSK : Elon Musk Hosts 'SNL,' Saying He Is Show's First With Asperger's -- 2nd Update
DJ
05/08ELON MUSK : Will He Move the Market?
DJ
05/07BILL GATES : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
05/07MARIA MARTINEZ : German Exports Rose in March Despite Pandemic Restrictions
DJ
05/07WARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/06DAVID SWENSEN : Yale chief investment officer Swensen dies of cancer
RE
05/06FENG LI : Bacanora shares surge after $264.5 million takeover by Ganfeng Lithium
RE
05/06WARREN BUFFETT : BlackRock at Odds With Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Over Disclosures
DJ
05/06MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Bloomberg forum moves back to Singapore amid concerns over press treatment in China
RE
05/06ADITYA MITTAL : ArcelorMittal reports best start to a year for a decade
RE
05/06ANDREA ORCEL : UniCredit CEO Sets New Course After Strong Quarter
DJ
05/06MARIA MARTINEZ : German Manufacturing Orders Rose More Than Expected in March
DJ
05/05BILL GATES : Bill Gates Transfers Nearly $2.4 Billion Worth of Stock to Melinda Gates Amid Divorce--Update
DJ
05/05JAMIE DIMON : Proxy adviser ISS cautions on pay of JPMorgan CEO Dimon
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
05/04WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street
RE
11:02aELON MUSK : Dogecoin loses third of price after Elon Musk calls it a 'hustle' on 'SNL'
RE
05/04MARTIN SORRELL : Surging demand helps Sorrell's S4 to hike profit target
RE
05/03BILL GATES : Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
RE
05/06DAVID SWENSEN : Yale chief investment officer Swensen dies of cancer
RE
05/05BILL GATES : Bill Gates Transfers Nearly $2.4 Billion Worth of Stock to Melinda Gates Amid Divorce--Update
DJ
05/06WARREN BUFFETT : BlackRock at Odds With Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Over Disclosures
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Hubert Burda David Calhoun Bertrand Camus Jean-marc Chéry Brunello Cucinelli Michael Dell Diego Della Valle Herbert Diess Barry Diller Jamie Dimon Philippe Donnet Sergio Ermotti Emmanuel Faber Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Charles Geschke Alex Gorsky Ralph Hamers António Horta-osório Nobuaki Kurumatani Arnaud Lagardère Feng Li Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Maria Martinez Carlo Messina Aditya Mittal Scott Morrison Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Alexander Novak Andrea Orcel Bernd Osterloh Stéphane Pallez François-henri Pinault Alexandre Ricard Pascal Soriot Carlos Tavares Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Chris Vogelzang Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo