  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc. - Twitter, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Technoking of Tesla at Tesla,...

EMEA Morning Briefing: European Shares May Rise -2-

02/20/2023 | 12:20am EST
The aim of Meta Verified is to increase security and authenticity across the company's services, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said Sunday in social-media posts. It is also meant to "help up-and-coming creators grow their presence and build community faster," according to a Meta spokesperson.


Under Elon Musk, Twitter Faces Suits Claiming Over $14 Million in Unpaid Bills

Since Elon Musk took over, Twitter Inc. has faced a growing list of claims that it hasn't paid its bills as the social-media company aims to break even this year.

Landlords, consultants and vendors in recent months have made demands for payments in at least nine lawsuits, with their complaints totaling more than $14 million plus interest.


HSBC Rift With Top Shareholder Ping An Goes Back Years

LONDON-For nearly a year, HSBC Holdings PLC has openly come under pressure from its top shareholder, Ping An Insurance Co., in a standoff that pits Europe's largest bank against China's largest insurance company.

The source of the rift dates back years, interviews with people familiar with the matter, including people familiar with developments at both companies, suggest.


Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com


Expected Major Events for Monday

00:01/UK: Feb Rightmove House Price Index

05:30/NED: Feb Consumer confidence survey

06:00/FIN: Jan CPI

07:00/SWE: 4Q Industrial inventories

07:00/SWE: Jan CPI

07:00/DEN: Feb Consumer expectations

09:00/POL: Jan Average gross wages

09:00/POL: Jan PPI

09:00/POL: Jan Industrial Production Index

10:00/EU: Dec Construction output

10:00/BEL: Feb Consumer Confidence Survey

10:00/LUX: Jan Unemployment

11:00/UK: Jan Aluminium Production report

15:00/EU: Feb FCCI Flash Consumer Confidence Indicator

15:59/GRE: Dec Balance of Payments

17:59/POR: Nov ICSG Copper Report

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. 0.26% 172.88 Delayed Quote.43.66%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY 0.88% 57.65 Delayed Quote.10.46%
RIGHTMOVE PLC -2.14% 577.4 Delayed Quote.12.91%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.28% 151.068 Real-time Quote.0.98%
Popular Business Leaders
 