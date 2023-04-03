Advanced search
Business Leaders 

EMEA Morning Briefing: Oil Jumps on Surprise -2-

04/03/2023 | 12:17am EDT
Petteri Orpo, the leader of the center-right National Coalition Party, claimed election victory and was projected to gain about 20.8% with nearly all the votes counted. Ms. Marin's Social Democratic Party came third with 19.9% of the vote, narrowly behind the right-wing populist Finns Party gaining 20%, in its best result to date.


Swiss Prosecutors Probe State-Backed Credit Suisse Takeover by UBS

Switzerland's prosecutors are probing the government-orchestrated takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG by rival UBS Group AG.

The federal prosecutor has reached out to national and local authorities and "issued investigation orders" to analyze and identify if any criminal offenses took place under the deal, which also involved the government, the financial regulator, Finma, and Switzerland's central bank, a spokeswoman said in a statement.


Elon Musk Revives Old Banking Dream in Pursuing $250 Billion Twitter Valuation

Behind Elon Musk's gamble to turn Twitter Inc. into a company worth more than $250 billion is a beloved idea he has hung on to for more than two decades: digital banking.

The billionaire entrepreneur has talked in dribs and drabs about what Twitter 2.0 might ultimately look like under his control. But late last week, he gave employees a taste of how grandiose his plans are, telling them he envisions Twitter being worth more than 10 times its current value of around $20 billion.


Google Co-Founder, Other Billionaires Are Issued Subpoenas in Lawsuit Over JPMorgan's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

The U.S. Virgin Islands issued subpoenas this week to Sergey Brin, Thomas Pritzker, Mortimer Zuckerman and Michael Ovitz to gather information for its civil lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co. over the bank's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, according to people familiar with the matter.

The subpoenas from the U.S. territory's attorney general seek any communications and documents related to the bank and Epstein, the people said.


Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com


Expected Major Events for Monday

00:01/IRL: Mar Ireland Manufacturing PMI

05:00/NED: Mar Netherlands Manufacturing PMI

06:30/SWI: Mar CPI

07:00/TUR: Mar Turkey Manufacturing PMI

07:00/POL: Mar Poland Manufacturing PMI

07:00/TUR: Mar PPI

07:00/TUR: Mar CPI

07:15/SPN: Mar Spain Manufacturing PMI

07:30/CZE: Mar Czech Republic Manufacturing PMI

07:30/SWI: Mar procure.ch Purchasing Managers' Index

07:45/ITA: Mar Italy Manufacturing PMI

07:50/FRA: Mar France Manufacturing PMI

07:55/GER: Mar Germany Manufacturing PMI

08:00/GRE: Mar Greece Manufacturing PMI

08:00/EU: Mar Eurozone Manufacturing PMI

08:30/UK: Mar S&P Global / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI

09:00/DEN: Mar Danish PMI

09:00/CYP: Jan Retail trade

10:00/POR: Feb Industrial production index

16:59/AUT: Mar Unemployment figures

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 0016ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.81% 103.73 Delayed Quote.17.57%
BRENT OIL 1.59% 79.73 Delayed Quote.-8.70%
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION 1.65% 111.79 Delayed Quote.23.59%
UBS GROUP AG 1.39% 19.29 Delayed Quote.12.12%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.03% 19.1891 Delayed Quote.2.62%
WTI -1.12% 79.682 Delayed Quote.-7.58%
