Court Rules in Favor of Auto-Repair Companies in Car-Data Dispute

Europe's top court ruled that carmakers must give companies that work on or with their vehicles access to the data those cars generate, pressuring manufacturers to open the systems that safeguard what has become lucrative data.

In 2021, A.T.U., a German car-maintenance company, and Carglass Germany, a brand owned by Belron, sued Fiat Chrysler in a German court over the technology system that controls access to its cars' data, arguing that the system violated European rules.

Exxon Mobil Closing In on Megadeal With Shale Driller Pioneer

Exxon Mobil is closing in on a deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources, a blockbuster takeover that could be worth roughly $60 billion and reshape the U.S. oil industry.

A deal could be sealed as soon as in the coming days, though it is still possible there won't be one, people familiar with the matter said.

MGM Resorts Refused to Pay Ransom in Cyberattack on Casinos

MGM Resorts International refused to pay a hackers' ransom demand in a September cyberattack that threw its Las Vegas Strip resorts into chaos and crippled its properties and technology nationwide, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Service disruptions from the attack and efforts to resolve the issue will cost the company more than $100 million in the third quarter, MGM said in a regulatory filing Thursday.

Berkshire Sells More HP Stock, Drops Below 10% Threshold

Berkshire Hathaway continued its recent sales of HP Inc. on Tuesday, unloading 3.1 million shares for $80 million and dropping its stake in the maker of printers and personal computers to just below 10%.

The sale was disclosed in a form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Thursday.

SEC Sues Elon Musk in San Francisco Federal Court to Enforce Subpoena

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday asked a San Francisco federal court to order Elon Musk to comply with the agency's ongoing investigation of his 2022 takeover of Twitter, the social-media platform he has since renamed X.

Musk was scheduled to provide testimony to the SEC on Sept. 15 but failed to appear at the agency's San Francisco office, the agency's filing says. The SEC later offered to allow Musk to testify closer to his home in Texas, but the agency's efforts "were met with Musk's blanket refusal to appear for testimony," the SEC wrote.

Expected Major Events for Friday

05:45/SWI: Sep Unemployment

06:00/GER: Aug Manufacturing orders

06:00/GER: Aug Manufacturing turnover

06:00/FIN: Aug Foreign trade

06:00/DEN: Aug Industrial production & new orders

06:00/NOR: Aug Industrial Production Index

06:00/UK: Sep Halifax House Price Index

06:00/UK: 3Q Halifax House Price Index: UK Regional Breakdown quarterly release

06:30/HUN: Aug Preliminary Industrial Production

06:45/FRA: Aug Foreign trade

06:45/FRA: Aug Balance of Payments

07:00/AUT: Sep Wholesale Price Index

07:00/CZE: Aug Retail trade

07:00/AUT: Jul Foreign Trade

07:00/SWI: Sep SNB foreign currency reserves

08:00/ITA: Aug Retail Sales

09:00/GRE: Aug External Trade (provisional data)

10:00/IRL: Sep Irish Live Register latest monthly figures

