Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, which controls 64 of 120 seats in Israel's parliament, or Knesset, says it is determined to pass the bill as early as Monday, despite widespread calls to find a compromise from those at home and abroad, including President Biden, and warnings by Israel's military that the domestic unrest could have significant national-security implications.

Tight Race in Spain Points to Hung Parliament

Spain's national election failed to produce a clear majority, with no political force commanding enough seats in parliament to form a government, a result likely to usher in prolonged coalition negotiations between large and smaller parties.

Spanish voters flocked to the main center-right and center-left parties, but not enough to give either a clear mandate. The results are so close that both the ruling Socialists and the opposition Popular Party could have a shot at forming a new government. It is also possible no majority will be found and that Spaniards will be asked to return to the polls.

How U.S. Drug Companies Could Tip Europe Into Recession

Whether Europe avoids recession depends inordinately on one tiny country: Ireland.

In early June, the European Union's statistics office reported the eurozone's economy contracted 0.4% in the first three months of the year, having previously estimated it grew slightly. That was the second consecutive quarterly contraction recorded by the office-a recession by one common definition.

Russia's Threats to Shipping Bring Risk of War to Black Sea

ISTANBUL-Moscow's withdrawal from an international grain export agreement this week has pushed Russia and Ukraine to the brink of a new phase in their war, threatening Black Sea shipping lanes that supply much of the world's food.

Russia backed out of the grain agreement Monday, reimposing a de facto blockade of Ukraine's largest ports. Russian forces also launched waves of missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's ports and grain export infrastructure this week, destroying more than 60,000 tons of grain.

Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Change Its Logo to X

Elon Musk said he plans to make Twitter's signature blue bird fly away.

"Interim X logo goes live later today."

Schools Sue Social-Media Platforms Over Alleged Harms to Students

Plaintiffs' lawyers are pitching school boards throughout the country to file lawsuits against social-media companies on allegations that their apps cause classroom disciplinary problems and mental-health issues, diverting resources from education.

Nearly 200 school districts so far have joined the litigation against the parent companies of Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube. The suits have been consolidated in the U.S. District Court in Oakland, Calif., along with hundreds of suits by families alleging harms to their children from social media.

Why GE Shares Are Hotter Than Apple, Meta or Tesla

Wall Street likes what it sees at General Electric.

The industrial conglomerate's shares have more than doubled in the past year, outperforming Meta Platforms, Apple, Tesla and all but a handful of S&P 500 index highfliers.

Google, McDonald's, Exxon Headline Busy Earnings Week

Microsoft, Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola are among the household names set to report their quarterly results in the coming week, offering insights into consumer and corporate spending as inflation cools.

Others scheduled to issue updates include tech leader Meta Platforms and Google parent Alphabet, energy heavyweights Exxon Mobil and Chevron, payment firms Visa and Mastercard, and restaurant operators Chipotle Mexican Grill and McDonald's.

Amazon Is Asking Some Employees to Relocate, Return to 'Main Hub' Offices

Amazon.com has told employees across the company that they may have to relocate to main offices concentrated in bigger cities, an escalation of its efforts to bring workers back to the office in-person.

Managers at various Amazon businesses are telling their staff that if they are located in smaller offices or are remote workers, they may have to move to what the company calls "main hub" locations such as the company's headquarters in Seattle, or offices in New York or San Francisco, people familiar with the matter said.

