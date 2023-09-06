SoftBank Group, Arm's owner, plans to sell roughly 10% of the total shares outstanding, setting a share sale price of between $47 and $51 apiece. The Securities and Exchange Commission filing comes as Arm's management hits the road starting Tuesday to meet with prospective investors to solicit support for the offering.

President Biden to Nominate Jacob J. Lew as Ambassador to Israel

TEL AVIV-The White House said Tuesday that President Biden intends to nominate Jacob J. Lew, who was a chief of staff and a Treasury secretary in the Obama administration, as the next ambassador to Israel.

If appointed, Lew will take office during a politically turbulent period inside Israel and amid strained relations between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and Washington.

Elon Musk Borrowed $1 Billion From SpaceX in Same Month of Twitter Acquisition

Elon Musk tapped SpaceX, the rocket maker he oversees as chief executive, for a $1 billion loan around the time he was acquiring the social-media company formerly known as Twitter.

The unusual loan is the latest example of how the world's richest man has drummed up cash from his empire of companies without having to permanently part with shares, enabling him to raise funds for his wide array of endeavors.

FTC Antitrust Suit Against Amazon Set for Later This Month After Meeting Fails to Resolve Impasse

https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://Amazon.com__;!!F0Stn7g!HHKBHP5LUv9m9BVx2dzUc7LjD7xJDH_69AcSI0Guj6d7tsu2a8qA83mNKJU-kawEABHkEjDGvnZLsjCWKBEWVz6Hq1OA9mr-IfqGkuuVUJM$ officials haven't offered concessions to the Federal Trade Commission in pursuit of a settlement over antitrust claims, paving the way for the regulator to file a lawsuit later this month, according to people familiar with the matter.

Top members of Amazon's legal team had a video call with FTC officials on Aug. 15. The so-called last-rites meeting, which is often a final step before a court battle, was a chance for the technology giant to make its case to the regulator to head off a possible lawsuit that officials have been working on for many months.

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

06:00/ROM: Jul Retail trade

06:00/GER: Jul Manufacturing orders

06:00/GER: Jul Manufacturing turnover

06:00/FIN: Jul Foreign trade

06:00/NOR: 2Q Balance of Payments

06:30/HUN: Jul Retail Sales

07:00/SVK: Jul Internal trade, incl Wholesale & Retail

07:00/CZE: Jul Industry, Construction

07:00/CZE: Jul External trade

08:30/UK: Aug S&P Global / CIPS UK Construction PMI

08:30/UK: Aug Narrow money (Notes & Coin) and reserve balances

09:00/EU: Jul Retail trade

09:00/GRE: 2Q Provisional GDP

09:00/LUX: Aug CPI

10:00/IRL: Aug Monthly Unemployment

16:59/POL: Polish interest rate decision

