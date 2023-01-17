EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks May Retreat as Traders Weigh China Data

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Germany ZEW indicator of economic sentiment, CPI; UK monthly unemployment, Scottish retail sales monitor; Italy CPI; ECOFIN meeting of EU finance ministers; trading updates from Ocado, Experian

Opening Call:

European shares may largely edge lower on Tuesday, tracking declines in Asia after China released fourth-quarter GDP data. The dollar strengthened in Asia; Treasury yields were mostly higher; gold fell; while oil was mixed.

Equities:

Stock futures indicate European shares may open mostly lower on Tuesday, as traders digested a fresh batch of China data that showed the Chinese economy grew at one of its slowest rates in decades last year.

European shares had mostly gained Monday despite a lack of drivers as U.S. markets were closed to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

U.S. stock futures also fell early Tuesday, suggesting a recent rally in the stock market could pause this week as investors parse fourth-quarter results to see how higher interest rates are affecting major companies.

This week will bring results from corporate heavyweights including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, as well as Netflix and United Airlines. Investors will also be eyeing updates from the World Economic Forum, the annual gathering of global executives, world leaders and billionaires in Davos, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan said equities look set to lose steam in the next few months, recommending a switch away from stocks more vulnerable to economic volatility.

Gains will likely start fading in the first quarter after the benefits of positive catalysts since October, such as peaking bond yields, inflation and the U.S. dollar, China reopening and lower European gas prices, JPM said.

"While January still offers favorable seasonals and current investor positioning is far from heavy, both of which support stocks for the time being, we believe one should be using potential gains over the next weeks to reduce exposure," the bank said, adding that falling bond yields should help defensive stocks and cyclicals likely will face earnings pressure.

Forex:

The dollar strengthened slightly early Tuesday. USD has firmed up following a recent losing streak, but today's session will likely be focused on China's December economic indicators and 4Q GDP data, MUFG Bank said.

Meanwhile, Insight Investment thinks some of the dollar's recent weakness is likely to reverse, especially versus the euro, yen and the pound.

"The higher yields available in the U.S. combined with a stronger growth outlook than most other markets mean the end of the dollar bull market is unlikely to be a simple one."

Insight Investment forecasts volatile currency markets in 2023, with tactical trading paying off more than holding a position for significant periods.

It remains positive on the dollar; bearish on the euro, yen and pound; and broadly neutral on the Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, New Zealand dollar, Swedish krona and emerging-market currencies.

Bonds:

Treasury yields were mostly higher in Asia, while shorter-dated bonds fell. U.S. bond markets were closed Monday.

Since the start of the year, yields on Treasurys have plunged even more than they shot upward last January, at the start of what ultimately became the worst year for bonds on record.

It is still extremely early, and many analysts believe that bonds will face challenges ahead. But the rally so far has exceeded most expectations, providing a boost to other assets, including stocks, and improving vibes across exhausted trading desks.

Signs of moderating inflation and comments from Federal Reserve officials indicating that they will likely further slow the pace of their interest-rate increases has "made people a lot more comfortable fully investing in the Treasury market," said Michael Lorizio, a senior trader at Manulife Investment Management.

The conditions, he said, have been "energizing to both sides of the Street," with both asset managers and bond dealers feeling like they can "scale into larger trades and more off-the-run securities."

Energy:

Brent futures reversed early losses in Asia after China released better-than-expected GDP data.

"Easing Covid restrictions in China raised expectations for a recovery in demand from the world's top crude importer," Phillip Securities Research said, adding that a resurgence in travel demand during the Lunar New Year holiday also means a better outlook for transport fuel demand.

Further, the commodity is likely to be buoyed by improved optimism, amid prospects of fewer rate increases and perhaps even cuts by the Fed before the year is out, which would make headwinds look less fierce, said Oanda.

Metals:

Gold futures fell in Asia after holding on to near nine-month highs on Monday, helped by expectations of slower interest-rate increases from the Fed, Phillip Securities Research said.

Investors are mostly expecting a 25bp rate increase at the Fed's next policy meeting, Phillip Securities said, adding that lower rates tend to be beneficial for gold as they "decrease the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion."

-

Copper edged higher, supported by continued demand ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays.

TD Securities' tracking of positioning for top traders in Shanghai still points to buying activity across copper, aluminum and gold markets in the run-up to the holidays.

There also appears to be evidence of supply-chain disruptions bolstering metal prices, TD added.

-

Chinese iron ore prices declined, as the steelmaking raw material eased from its soaring rally since late 2022 that had stemmed from China reopening optimism and expectations of a recovery in the property sector.

But that bullish run may cool down in the near future, given that elevated price levels have likely priced in most positive factors, Galaxy Futures said.

Galaxy also noted that investors are likely turning their attention to how real-estate steel demand picks up on the ground this year, since a recovery in construction activity may not pick up immediately after policy stimulus measures.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

China's Economic Growth Fell to Near-Historic Lows as Covid Took a Bite

SINGAPORE-China's economy grew at one of its slowest rates in decades last year as repeated lockdowns hammered households and businesses, emphasizing the high cost of zero-tolerance Covid-19 policies that Beijing abruptly abandoned at the end of 2022.

China's economy expanded 3% in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday, a sharp slowdown from the 8.1% pace recorded in 2021. Aside from 2020, when the economy grew only 2.2%, last year marked the worst year for gross domestic product growth in China since 1976, the year that Mao Zedong's death ended the decade of strife known as the Cultural Revolution, according to World Bank data.

China's Population Declined in 2022 for First Time in Decades

China has hit a historic turning point as its population begins to shrink after years of falling birthrates, a new reality for a country that for a long time has been the world's most populous.

The National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday that China's population dropped to 1.412 billion in 2022, from 1.413 billion in 2021. It was the first decline since the early 1960s, when the country was devastated by famine after Mao Zedong launched his "Great Leap Forward."

Scottish Law on Gender Recognition Blocked by U.K. Government

The U.K. government on Monday blocked a law voted by Scotland's parliament on gender recognition, the first time that the London-based government has stopped a Scottish law from passing, in a move that will deepen divisions between Scottish nationalists and the U.K.

The controversial Scottish law, passed in November, makes it easier for transgender people to get official government recognition of their acquired gender by removing any need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria and lowering the age from 18 to 16.

Russia and Belarus Stage Military Exercises on Ukraine's Border in Show of Force

Russia and its ally Belarus launched a series of air-force exercises Monday along the border with Ukraine in an effort to boost cooperation ahead of what Ukrainian officials and military analysts believe could be a fresh effort by Moscow in the coming months to retake battlefield momentum.

Moscow has reorganized mobilization and training efforts, boosted arms production and last week appointed its top general in charge of Ukraine operations in an effort to increase efficiency on the battlefield and end a series of wins by Ukraine in recent months.

Rio Tinto 2022 Iron Ore Shipments Flat, Costs Likely Higher Than Forecast

Rio Tinto PLC said iron-ore shipments from its Australian mining operations were flat in 2022, reaching the low end of the company's forecast range as projected, but estimated higher-than-anticipated production costs due to cost inflation.

The company, which is the world's top producer of iron ore alongside Brazil's Vale SA, said it shipped 87.3 million metric tons of iron ore from Australia's Pilbara region in the fourth quarter of the year, up 4% on the same period of 2021.

Elon Musk, Tesla Poised for Trial Over Tweets Proposing to Take Car Maker Private

Elon Musk is headed to court in a securities-fraud trial over tweets from 2018 in which he floated the possibility of taking Tesla Inc. private, with in-person jury selection poised to begin Tuesday.

The class-action case originates with an Aug. 7, 2018 tweet in which the Tesla chief executive said, "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured."

Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

05:30/NED: Nov International trade

07:00/UK: Dec UK monthly unemployment figures

07:00/GER: Dec CPI

08:00/SVK: Nov New orders in industry

09:00/POL: Nov Merchandise trade

09:00/ITA: Dec CPI

10:00/CRO: Dec CPI

10:00/GER: Jan ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment

11:00/POR: Dec PPI

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 0020ET