Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Technoking of Tesla at Tesla,...

EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher; UK -2-

10/24/2022 | 12:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A staunch Atlanticist, Ms. Meloni has said her government will be steadfast in its support for Ukraine and in its opposition to Russia's war on the country.


Facebook Says It Is Prepared to Block News Content in Canada

OTTAWA-Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. has warned Canada it is prepared to block the sharing of Canadian news content-like it did in Australia last year-unless the Liberal government amends legislation that would compel big digital companies to compensate domestic media outlets.

The legislation is under review by a parliamentary committee, and lawmakers voted this week to stop hearing further testimony from witnesses. Facebook said it wasn't given an opportunity to testify, so late Friday it issued a statement outlining the company's concerns with Canada's proposed rules-and a warning.


Google in Talks to Invest $200 Million Into AI Startup

Alphabet Inc.'s Google is in talks to invest at least $200 million into artificial intelligence startup Cohere Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, another sign of the escalating arms race among large technology companies in the sector.

Founded in 2019, Cohere creates natural language processing software that developers can then use to build artificial intelligence applications for businesses, including tools for chatbots and other features that can understand human speech and text. Last November, the company announced a multiyear partnership with Google to have its cloud division supply the computing power needed for Cohere to train its software models.


Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Debt to Be Held by Banks Amid Turbulent Markets

Banks that committed to help finance Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter Inc. plan to hold all $13 billion of debt backing the deal rather than sell it, according to people familiar with the matter, in another blow to a market that serves as a crucial source of corporate funding.

The banks decided to park the debt on their balance sheets to avoid selling it at a loss to bond and loan fund managers, who have grown increasingly skittish amid rising market turmoil, the people said.


Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com


Expected Major Events for Monday

05:00/FIN: Sep PPI

07:00/CZE: Oct Business cycle survey (consumer/business confidence)

07:15/FRA: Oct France Flash PMI

07:30/GER: Oct Germany Flash PMI

08:00/EU: Oct Eurozone Flash PMI

08:30/UK: Oct Flash UK PMI

09:00/MLT: Sep RPI

12:00/POL: Sep Broad money M3

14:00/DEN: Sep Central Government Finance & Debt

17:59/POR: Jul ICSG Copper Report

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 0016ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.16% 101.13 Delayed Quote.-30.18%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -1.16% 130.01 Delayed Quote.-61.35%
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 2.46% 4.785 Delayed Quote.-11.05%
TWITTER, INC. -4.86% 49.89 Delayed Quote.15.43%
Most Read News
 
10/21Factbox-Elon Musk says recession could last until 2024
RE
10/19Musk says excited by Twitter deal despite overpaying
RE
10/19Hong Kong leader John Lee delivers his maiden policy address
RE
10/18Elon Musk says Starlink network in Ukraine has not received U.S. funding
RE
10/17Shale producer Continental agrees to founder Harold Hamm's go-private offer
RE
10/20U.S. weighs security review for Musk's ventures, including Twitter deal - Bloomberg News Reporter Tweet
RE
10/21Greenlight's Einhorn optimistic Twitter deal with Musk will close
RE
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher; UK -2-
DJ
12:11aBanks to Keep Twitter Deal Debt on Balance Sheets Amid Uncertainty
MT
10/23Tesla cuts prices in China by up to 9% as softer demand, price war loom
RE
10/23Neuralink's 'show & tell' delayed by one month, Elon Musk says
RE
10/21Banks forced to hold on to Twitter deal debt-sources
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 