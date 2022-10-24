EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher; UK -2

A staunch Atlanticist, Ms. Meloni has said her government will be steadfast in its support for Ukraine and in its opposition to Russia's war on the country.

Facebook Says It Is Prepared to Block News Content in Canada

OTTAWA-Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. has warned Canada it is prepared to block the sharing of Canadian news content-like it did in Australia last year-unless the Liberal government amends legislation that would compel big digital companies to compensate domestic media outlets.

The legislation is under review by a parliamentary committee, and lawmakers voted this week to stop hearing further testimony from witnesses. Facebook said it wasn't given an opportunity to testify, so late Friday it issued a statement outlining the company's concerns with Canada's proposed rules-and a warning.

Google in Talks to Invest $200 Million Into AI Startup

Alphabet Inc.'s Google is in talks to invest at least $200 million into artificial intelligence startup Cohere Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, another sign of the escalating arms race among large technology companies in the sector.

Founded in 2019, Cohere creates natural language processing software that developers can then use to build artificial intelligence applications for businesses, including tools for chatbots and other features that can understand human speech and text. Last November, the company announced a multiyear partnership with Google to have its cloud division supply the computing power needed for Cohere to train its software models.

Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Debt to Be Held by Banks Amid Turbulent Markets

Banks that committed to help finance Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter Inc. plan to hold all $13 billion of debt backing the deal rather than sell it, according to people familiar with the matter, in another blow to a market that serves as a crucial source of corporate funding.

The banks decided to park the debt on their balance sheets to avoid selling it at a loss to bond and loan fund managers, who have grown increasingly skittish amid rising market turmoil, the people said.

Expected Major Events for Monday

05:00/FIN: Sep PPI

07:00/CZE: Oct Business cycle survey (consumer/business confidence)

07:15/FRA: Oct France Flash PMI

07:30/GER: Oct Germany Flash PMI

08:00/EU: Oct Eurozone Flash PMI

08:30/UK: Oct Flash UK PMI

09:00/MLT: Sep RPI

12:00/POL: Sep Broad money M3

14:00/DEN: Sep Central Government Finance & Debt

17:59/POR: Jul ICSG Copper Report

