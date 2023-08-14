The Texas attorney general alleged in court documents that the massive fire caused "mass quantities" of airborne contaminants and illegal flows of wastewater into nearby waterways.

Ukraine's Slog Prompts Focus on Next Year's Fight

Ukraine's current campaign to retake territory occupied by Russian forces could still have many months to run. But military strategists and policy makers across the West are already starting to think about next year's spring offensive.

The shift reflects a deepening appreciation that, barring a major breakthrough, Ukraine's fight to eject Russia's invasion forces is likely to take a long time.

U.S. Steel Rejects Offer From Cleveland-Cliffs

U.S. Steel rejected an unsolicited offer from rival Cleveland-Cliffs, stopping for now a deal that would significantly reshape the domestic steel industry.

Cleveland-Cliffs said on Sunday it offered U.S. Steel $17.50 a share in cash and 1.023 shares of Cliffs stock, which would value U.S. Steel at more than $7 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs said the implied value of the offer is $35 a share. U.S. Steel stock closed at $22.72 on Friday.

Nikola Recalls Most of Its Battery-Electric Trucks After Fire Probe

Nikola is recalling about 209 of its battery-powered commercial trucks after an outside investigation indicated a defective battery part likely caused a fire in one of the trucks.

The company said Friday a battery component likely caused coolant to leak in one of the trucks. The battery overheated, leading to a June 23 fire in a truck parked at the company's Phoenix headquarters. Nikola had initially suggested foul play could have caused the fire, but the company said a firm hired to probe the fire indicated that was unlikely.

A Pain in the Neck: Elon Musk and Tesla's Revolving C-Suite

Tesla's surprise turnover in the CFO chair is yet another reminder of a looming challenge facing Elon Musk in preparing the company for the next generation: succession.

Zach Kirkhorn, by many accounts, had been a calming influence at the electric-vehicle maker following years of turbulence surrounding the mercurial leader.

Expected Major Events for Monday

05:00/FIN: Jun Retail sales

05:00/FIN: Jul CPI

06:00/GER: Jul WPI

07:00/SVK: Jul CPI

07:00/SVK: Jul Core & net inflation development

08:00/POL: Jul CPI

12:00/POL: Jun Balance of payments

15:59/UKR: Jun Trade

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

