By Will Feuer

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said he will get an MRI of his neck and upper back on Monday and that he might need surgery.

An MRI is a non-invasive medical imaging test that produces detailed images of internal structures in the body.

Musk, 52, disclosed the possible surgery in a post on his social-media platform, X Corp., the renamed Twitter. The world's richest person, Musk also is CEO of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX.

Shares of Tesla traded about 0.5% higher in premarket trading Monday.

Musk said he might need the surgery before he can fight Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg. The two tech billionaires have traded barbs, and Musk said Sunday the fight will be live-streamed on X with proceeds going to charity for veterans.

Musk last month said he "might need an operation to strengthen the titanium plate holding my C5/C6 vertebrae together."

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-07-23 0633ET