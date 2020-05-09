Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, among them: Tesla, In

Elon Musk Threatens Authorities Over Mandated Tesla Factory Shutdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/09/2020 | 12:06pm EDT

By Tim Higgins

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk says he's ready to abandon California as the home of the electric-car maker and is taking his fight to reopen the auto maker's lone U.S. assembly factory to court after local government officials on Friday told the company it couldn't reopen amid efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

While other parts of California are reopening after shelter-in-place orders have shut down nonessential businesses since March, Tesla's factory is located in Fremont, near San Francisco, where local government authorities are taking a more stringent approach to fighting the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mr. Musk, via Twitter, on Saturday said: "Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant "Interim Health Officer" of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!"

The county health department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla initially fought to stay open in March when the local order was first announced but eventually relented under pressure, stopping production on March 23. It had hoped to reopen resume manufacturing on May 4, a day after the shelter-in-place had been scheduled to be lifted but that order was extended last week through the end of May, sparking Mr. Musk to call such restrictions a violation of people's rights and equated them to fascism.

After California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday said the state would begin phasing in the reopening of some businesses, including manufacturing, Mr. Musk cheered the news on Twitter and sent a memo to his employees saying the factory would resume work on Friday. But hours later, the Alameda Public Health Department said in a statement that Tesla had been informed that it couldn't reopen yet.

Mr. Musk, a frequent user of Twitter, on Saturday said on the social-media site: "Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA."

Gov. Newsom has said he supports local communities enforcing stronger shelter-in-place even as other parts of the state come online.

Mr. Musk in March said Tesla was seeking a site for a new U.S. automobile assembly factory. "Incentives play a role, but so do logistics costs, access to a large workforce with a wide range of talents, and quality of life," he told The Wall Street Journal at the time.

Tesla began the year planning to boost deliveries more than 36%, though on an earnings call last month didn't reiterate the guidance and said it was too early to say what the impact of the Covid-19 heath crisis would be on its business.

In an interview with Joe Rogan's podcast released Thursday, Mr. Musk called the orders a violation of the U.S. Constitutional right to assemble. "I don't think these things stand up in court," Mr. Musk said. "We should be concerned about anything that is a massive infringement on our civil liberties."

Write to Tim Higgins at Tim.Higgins@WSJ.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 5.05% 819.42 Delayed Quote.95.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
05/09ELON MUSK : Musk says will move Tesla out of California amid lockdown dispute
RE
05/09ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Threatens Authorities Over Mandated Tesla Factory Shutdown -- Update
DJ
05/09ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Threatens Authorities Over Mandated Tesla Factory Shutdown
DJ
05/08ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's Effort to Reopen U.S. Tesla Factory Stalls
DJ
05/08ELON MUSK : California county says Tesla may not reopen vehicle factory, stifling Musk's plans
RE
05/07ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk delays release of Roadster sports car, repeats coronavirus lockdown criticism
RE
05/04ELON MUSK : Tesla stock rise appears to qualify CEO Musk for $700 million payday
RE
05/01ELON MUSK : Tesla tumbles after Musk tweets stock too high
RE
05/01ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/29ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk calling coronavirus lockdowns 'fascist' overshadows profitable quarter
RE
04/28ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk nears $750 million options payday ahead of results
RE
04/15ELON MUSK : Tesla, Musk must face shareholder lawsuit over going-private tweet
RE
04/02ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's SpaceX bans Zoom over privacy concerns -memo
RE
03/31ELON MUSK : Musk
RE
03/25ELON MUSK : Musk
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Sees Upside of Work-at-Home Future -- WSJ
DJ
05/06MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook names first members of oversight board that can overrule Zuckerberg
RE
05/04ELON MUSK : Tesla stock rise appears to qualify CEO Musk for $700 million payday
RE
05/07ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk delays release of Roadster sports car, repeats coronavirus lockdown criticism
RE
05/06DARA KHOSROWSHAHI : Uber to cut 3,700 jobs, CEO Khosrowshahi to waive base salary
RE
05/08ELON MUSK : California county says Tesla may not reopen vehicle factory, stifling Musk's plans
RE
05/07STELIOS HAJI-IOANNOU : Three big easyJet shareholders back management in dispute with Haji-Ioannou
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Marc Fielmann Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Alexander Novak Patrick Pouyanné Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Alfred Schindler Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Erich Sixt Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Howard Willard Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group