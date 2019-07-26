Log in
Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 11,256,853,504 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Tesla,

Elon Musk's Boring Co raises about $117 million in latest funding round

07/26/2019 | 04:02pm EDT
The Boring Company shows off their first tunnel in Hawthorne, California

(Reuters) - Elon Musk's Boring Co raised about $117 million in its latest round of funding from 20 unnamed investors after offering to sell about $120 million in equity, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The company had raised $112.5 million in equity in April last year, with Musk investing 90% of the amount, as the company
seeks to build underground tunnels for hyperloop transportation project. (https://reut.rs/2DIZwLJ)

Boring Co did not provide details on the funding.

Musk, who also leads electric-car maker Tesla Inc and rocket company SpaceX, has been seeking to revolutionize transportation by sending passengers packed into pods through an intercity system of giant, underground vacuum tubes known as the hyperloop.

In the past, Musk has sold Boring Co's hats and flamethrowers to raise funds.

The company has completed its project Test Tunnel, located in Hawthorne, California, and other ongoing projects include the Chicago Express Loop and the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop. (https://bit.ly/2NenvXU)

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA INC. -0.34% 228.04 Delayed Quote.-31.24%
