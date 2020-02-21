Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Founder of 7 different companies, which include: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon R

Elon Musk's SpaceX to raise $250 million, valuing it at $36 billion - CNBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 01:43pm EST
SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk attends a post-launch news conference to discuss the SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut capsule in-flight abort test at the Kennedy Space Center

Elon Musk's SpaceX is looking to raise about $250 million (192.7 million pounds), taking the private rocket company's valuation to about $36 billion, CNBC reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the financing.

The company plans to raise the amount at a price of $220 per share and the latest funding round is not expected to close until the second week of March, according to the report https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/21/spacex-raising-250-million-elon-musks-company-valuation-36-billion.html.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

SpaceX has been launching Starlink satellites in batches of 60 since May and currently has 240 orbiting Earth. The company aims to make the broadband internet service operational by the end of 2020.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
01:43pELON MUSK : Elon Musk's SpaceX to raise $250 million, valuing it at $36 billion - CNBC
RE
02/17ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car
DJ
02/10ELON MUSK : Investors Bet Against Tesla -- and Lost $8.4 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
02/06ELON MUSK : Musk's SpaceX plans IPO for Starlink business
RE
02/04ELON MUSK : Musk's Tesla stake worth $30 billion after electrifying stock surge
RE
01/30ELON MUSK : Tesla directors settle, isolating Musk as SolarCity trial looms
RE
01/26ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk seeks to allay water concerns at factory site after protests
RE
01/21ELON MUSK : Surge in Tesla's Stock Price Fans a Fiery Investor Debate -- WSJ
DJ
01/20ELON MUSK : The Investor Clash Behind Tesla's Surge Toward $100 Billion in Market Value
DJ
01/14ELON MUSK : Musk nears $346 million payday as Tesla market value soars
RE
01/07ELON MUSK : Stripteasing Musk launches Tesla SUV program in China
RE
01/03ELON MUSK : Musk defies skeptics, meets Tesla delivery goal; shares hit record
RE
2019ELON MUSK : Musk says Boring Co's Las Vegas tunnel to 'hopefully' be operational next year
RE
2019ELON MUSK : Tesla Hits Price Dangled by Musk -- WSJ
DJ
2019ELON MUSK : Tesla shares cross $420 mark over a year after Musk buyout tweet
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/14WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire buys Kroger and Biogen, reduces Wells Fargo and Goldman stakes
RE
02/20WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
DJ
02/17ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car
DJ
02/20JAMES GORMAN : Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
RE
02/17JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 billion to climate change fight
RE
02/15MARK ZUCKERBERG : Treat us like something between a telco and a newspaper, says Facebook's Zuckerberg
RE
02/16THOMAS RABE : Rabe
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-louis Chaussade Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Leonardo Del Vecchio Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Philip Green Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Larry Page Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Urs Rohner Bernd Scheifele Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group