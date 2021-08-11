Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, which include: Tesla,

Elon Musk's jet lands in Germany amid gigafactory construction snags

08/11/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide

(Reuters) - The jet of Tesla's billionaire boss, Elon Musk, arrived in Germany late on Wednesday, according to public flight data, as the electric vehicle maker faces delays in trying to bring a new manufacturing site near Berlin on stream.

The twitter account "Elon Musk's Jet https://mobile.twitter.com/ElonJet", which tracks Musk's private jet based on public flight movement data, said the plane landed in Berlin.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

Due to environmental resistance and red tape, it remains unclear when the first vehicles will roll off the production line of Tesla's first European factory, known as a "gigafactory," in the German municipality of Gruenheide.

Tesla has already pushed back the expected opening to late 2021. The environmental agency in Brandenburg, the state where the 5.8 billion euro ($6.9 billion) plant is being built, has yet to give final approval - meaning a further delay cannot be ruled out, even into 2022.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Nadine Schimroszik; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)


© Reuters 2021
Most Read News
 
08/07WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway recovers from coronavirus slowdown
RE
08/07LARRY PAGE : New Zealand grants residency to Google's co-founder Page
RE
08/10JEFF BEZOS : Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland
RE
08/07RICHARD BRANSON : Branson's Virgin Atlantic plans London listing -Sky News
RE
08/05ROBYN DENHOLM : Tesla chair Denholm sells shares worth more than $22 million
RE
08/10BILL GATES : Reliance joins Bill Gates, others to invest $144 million in U.S. energy storage co
RE
08/05RICHARD BRANSON : Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000
RE
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
02:36pELON MUSK : Elon Musk's jet lands in Germany amid gigafactory construction snags
RE
08/09REFILE-Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule (Aug. 9)
RE
08/09EXCLUSIVE : India considers sharp import tax cuts on EVs after Tesla lobbying - sources
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 