Elon Musk's jet lands in Germany amid gigafactory construction snags

The twitter account "Elon Musk's Jet https://mobile.twitter.com/ElonJet", which tracks Musk's private jet based on public flight movement data, said the plane landed in Berlin.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

Due to environmental resistance and red tape, it remains unclear when the first vehicles will roll off the production line of Tesla's first European factory, known as a "gigafactory," in the German municipality of Gruenheide.

Tesla has already pushed back the expected opening to late 2021. The environmental agency in Brandenburg, the state where the 5.8 billion euro ($6.9 billion) plant is being built, has yet to give final approval - meaning a further delay cannot be ruled out, even into 2022.

