Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 10,739,578,195 USD
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Founder of 7 different companies, which include: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon R

Elon Musk's jury to be queried on opinions of billionaires, visitors to Thailand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 10:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Automobile awards The golden steering wheel in Berlin

Potential jurors in the defamation trial of high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk may be excused from the case if they voice strong feelings about billionaires or people who visit Thailand.

Jury selection was set to begin on Tuesday in the civil suit brought against the Tesla Inc chief executive by a British cave explorer who gained fame for his leading role in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand last year.

The explorer, Vernon Unsworth, says the billionaire, who also founded private rocket company SpaceX, falsely labelled him "pedo guy" on Twitter and should pay punitive and other damages for harming his reputation.

At a pretrial hearing on Monday, U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson in Los Angeles ruled on several procedural matters and went over ground rules with attorneys for both sides, including the list of questions he will pose during jury selection.

In addition to relatively standard queries such as "Have you ever been a party to a lawsuit," the judge said he would ask prospective jurors some questions unique to the Musk case, including: "Do you have a strong opinion about billionaires?" and "Do you have strong opinions of people who visit or live in Thailand?"

Although an affirmative answer does not necessarily ensure that a potential juror would be excused, such questions are designed to discern an individual's ability to be impartial.

The judge will empanel six to 12 jurors, though Wilson said he finds an eight-member panel to be ideal. Opening statements are expected to begin right after jury selection finishes on Tuesday.

Musk is slated to be the first witness for the plaintiff's team once testimony begins.

The case stems from an offer Musk made to furnish a mini-submarine from his SpaceX company to help with the cave rescue in July 2018.

Unsworth told CNN on July 13, 2018, three days after the rescue was completed, that the offer was a "PR stunt" and that Musk could "stick his submarine where it hurts."

Two days later, Musk lashed out at Unsworth in a series of tweets, including one which called him a "pedo guy." Musk later apologised for that comment.

The judge explained the case hinges on whether a reasonable person would take Musk's Twitter statement to mean that he was calling Unsworth a paedophile.

To win the defamation case, Unsworth needs to show that Musk was negligent in publishing a falsehood that clearly identified the plaintiff and caused him harm. "Actual malice" on Musk's part does not need to be proven because the judge has deemed Unsworth a private individual rather than a public figure.

Although the case does not involve Tesla, Musk's Twitter habits have long been under close scrutiny, with investors and regulators expressing concerns about his tweets.

With 29.8 million followers, Musk's Twitter account is a major source of publicity for his Palo Alto, California-based electric car company, which does not advertise.

On Monday, the judge refused a defence request to reverse a decision allowing Unsworth's attorneys to introduce an email Musk sent to the news website BuzzFeed in which Musk chided a reporter there to "stop defending child rapists."

Wilson also refused to reverse a ruling that bars plaintiff's lawyers from introducing Musk's financial statements, after defence attorneys acknowledged in court that their client has publicly put his net worth at $20 billion.

(Reporting by Rachel Parsons in Los Angeles; Writing by Steve Gorman. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Rachel Parsons
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA INC. 1.49% 334.87 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
10:36pELON MUSK : Elon Musk's jury to be queried on opinions of billionaires, visitors to Thailand
RE
11/29ELON MUSK : Musk's defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet is narrowed
RE
11/27ELON MUSK : Musk won't settle 'pedo guy' defamation lawsuit, lawyer says
RE
11/26ELON MUSK : Musk to testify in own defense in defamation trial, his lawyer says
RE
11/25ELON MUSK : Musk suggests Tesla has 200,000 orders for Cybertruck
RE
11/23ELON MUSK : About 150,000 orders thus far for Tesla Cybertruck
RE
11/22ELON MUSK : Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
RE
11/14ELON MUSK : German automation talent powers Musk's battery move to Europe
RE
11/13ELON MUSK : Musk sets up shop in Berlin
RE
11/09ELON MUSK : Siemens CEO deplores admiration for 'pot smoker' after deputy praised Elon Musk
RE
11/06ELON MUSK : Tesla to unveil electric pickup 'cybertruck' on November 21 - Musk
RE
11/05ELON MUSK : SpaceX brings Musk back on Twitter, days after quitting
RE
11/01ELON MUSK : Musk to go off Twitter ... again
RE
10/23ELON MUSK : Musk's satellite project testing encrypted internet with military planes
RE
09/24ELON MUSK : lawsuit
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
11/30WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire Is Thwarted In Its Bid for Tech Data -- WSJ
DJ
11/26TOM BARRACK : Activist investor seeks to oust Trump friend Barrack from CEO job at Colony Capital
RE
11/27ELON MUSK : Musk won't settle 'pedo guy' defamation lawsuit, lawyer says
RE
11/26BERNARD ARNAULT : How LVMH's whirlwind courtship sealed $16 billion Tiffany deal
RE
11/29WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire outbid for Tech Data - CNBC
RE
11/26ELON MUSK : Musk to testify in own defense in defamation trial, his lawyer says
RE
11/29YUSAKU MAEZAWA : Japanese fashion tycoon Maezawa shows off $900 million SoftBank payday
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Marijn Dekkers Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon John Elkann Carlos Ghosn David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Guido Kerkhoff John Legere Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Devin Wenig Steve Wynn Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group