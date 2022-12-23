Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc. - Twitter, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Technoking of Tesla at Tesla,...

Elon Musk's vow to hold on to Tesla stock fails to soothe investors

12/23/2022 | 11:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Tesla logo and Elon Musk silluete

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc shares touched a fresh two-year low in volatile trading on Friday as boss Elon Musk's promise to not sell his shares for at least two years did little to reassure investors.

Musk has offloaded shares worth $40 billion in the world's most valuable carmaker since late last year, with $15 billion of that coming after he made similar promises not to sell in April.

That, along with concerns about his distraction with newly bought Twitter and a slowdown in China's economy, have set the electric-car maker's shares on course for their worst year since going public in 2010.

The stock was last up 2% on Friday, recovering from a fall of as much as 3.5% earlier in the session, its lowest since September 2020.

"I won't sell stock until I don't know probably two years from now. Definitely not next year under any circumstances and probably not the year thereafter," Musk said on Thursday.

"If this was another CEO of a Fortune 500 company making that statement, market would be confident that 'he said it, so he's not selling'," said Dennis Dick, head trader and market structure analyst at Triple D Trading.

Known for tweeting about his plans extensively, Musk most recently asked in a Twitter poll if he should quit as the head of Twitter. In 2018, he got into trouble with regulators over a tweet about taking Tesla private.

"Musk looks rattled, vowing not to sell more stock and floating the idea of share buybacks. Short-sellers are firmly in control and there is a lot of hesitation by retail to buy this dip," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

(Reporting by Medha Singh, Srishti Achar and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -1.01% 123.9808 Delayed Quote.-64.42%
Most Read News
 
12/22Japan shares to benefit in value investing revival, Daiwa CEO says
RE
12/21Alphabet links more of CEO Pichai's pay to performance
RE
12/20Meta CEO Zuckerberg takes stand in trial on deal for VR app maker Within
RE
12/20Elon Musk plans to restrict policy polls to Twitter Blue users
RE
12/22Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for another two years
RE
12/19Exclusive-Capricorn shareholder Palliser calls for board overhaul meeting, documents show
RE
11:20aElon Musk's vow to hold on to Tesla stock fails to soothe investors
RE
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
11:20aElon Musk's vow to hold on to Tesla stock fails to soothe investors
RE
10:20aA lot of confusion ahead of the Christmas break
MS
09:23aWall St set to slip at open as investors assess inflation data
RE
08:16aMarketScreener's World Press Review: December 23, 2022
MS
07:16aTesla Expected to Miss Fourth-Quarter Production Target Due to China Bottlenecks, Demand Concerns, Wedbush Says
MT
06:34aElon Musk Reportedly Has No Plans to Sell Tesla Stock for About 2 Years
MT

Popular Business Leaders
 