Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 11,854,873,846 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Tesla,

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2018 | 08:48pm CET
The Boring Company unveils first test tunnel of their transporation system in Hawthorne, California

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said the electric car company will reimburse customers if delays to car deliveries cause them to miss out on a significant tax credit.

Under a major tax overhaul passed by the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress late last year, incentives in the way of tax credits that lower the cost of electric vehicles are available for the first 200,000 such vehicles sold by an automaker. The tax credit is then reduced by 50 percent every six months until it phases out.

Earlier this year, Tesla said orders for cars placed by Oct. 15 would be eligible for the full tax credit of $7,500 and that customers would receive their cars by the end of the year. From Jan. 1, 2019, the tax credit drops to $3,750.

With only a few days of 2018 remaining, some customers still waiting for their vehicles have used social media to complain about the delays and what they called a lack of communication by the company.

Responding on Saturday to a Twitter user who asked what will happen if cars did not arrive in time, Musk replied: "If Tesla committed delivery & customer made good faith efforts to receive before year end, Tesla will cover the tax credit difference."

Also on Saturday, Musk said on Twitter that the company should have all orders for the mid-range Model 3 - a mass-market sedan that Tesla hopes is its key to success - delivered by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Imani Moise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
08:48pELON MUSK : Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits
RE
12/20ELON MUSK : Elon Musk unveils his first Los Angeles-area tunnel
RE
12/18ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12/17ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/29ELON MUSK : Elon Musk ducks out of one Los Angeles tunnel but pursues another
RE
11/19ELON MUSK : Musk hints at Tesla interest in Daimler van
RE
11/14ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's 'Teslaquila' drink faces clash with Mexican tequila industry
RE
11/08ELON MUSK : Tesla names director Denholm to replace Musk as board chair
RE
11/07ELON MUSK : SpaceX circulates price guidance on $750 million term loan
RE
11/06ELON MUSK : SpaceX seeks $750 million leveraged loan
RE
11/01ELON MUSK : Musk
RE
10/30ELON MUSK : Elon Musk says deleted his Tesla titles
RE
10/29ELON MUSK : Baillie Gifford willing to invest more in Tesla - The Times
RE
10/27ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk says tweet that led to $20 million fine 'Worth It'
RE
10/25ELON MUSK : Tesla shares jump as Musk delivers quarterly profit, cash
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
12/17CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan CEO calls on Renault to listen to detail of Ghosn allegations
RE
12/20ELON MUSK : Elon Musk unveils his first Los Angeles-area tunnel
RE
12/19WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett profits as venture in Canadian mortgage business ends
RE
12/20CARLOS GHOSN : Renault, Nissan executives sought other ways to pay Ghosn - documents
RE
12/21PATRICK THOMAS : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by 10 in Latest Week
DJ
12/18PATRICK THOMAS : FTC Approves Teva Petition to Give Pfizer More Time to Sell Drug
DJ
12/20OLEG DERIPASKA : U.S. to Remove Russian Companies Tied to Oleg Deripaska From Sanctions List in 30 Days
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Allen Frank Appel Jacques Aschenbroich Mary Barra Ernesto Bertarelli Jeff Bezos Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon David Einhorn Sergio Ermotti Albert Frère Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Hasso Plattner Patrick Pouyanné Ian Read Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Igor Sechin Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Whittaker John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.