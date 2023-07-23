He tweeted: "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds".
In another post early on Sunday , the social media platform's billionaire owner added: "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow."
And later in a Twitter Spaces chat replied "Yes" when asked if the Twitter logo will change, adding that, quote, "it should have been done a long time ago."
Under Musk's tumultuous tenure since he bought Twitter in October, the company has changed its business name to X Corp
It reflects the billionaire's vision to create a "super app" like China's WeChat.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Twitter's website says its logo, depicting a blue bird, is the company's "most recognizable asset."