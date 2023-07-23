STORY: Elon Musk said on Sunday (July 23 ) he was looking to change Twitter's logo.

He tweeted: "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds".

In another post early on Sunday , the social media platform's billionaire owner added: "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow."

And later in a Twitter Spaces chat replied "Yes" when asked if the Twitter logo will change, adding that, quote, "it should have been done a long time ago."

Under Musk's tumultuous tenure since he bought Twitter in October, the company has changed its business name to X Corp

It reflects the billionaire's vision to create a "super app" like China's WeChat.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter's website says its logo, depicting a blue bird, is the company's "most recognizable asset."