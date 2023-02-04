Advanced search
Business Leaders
Biography 

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc. - Twitter, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Technoking of Tesla at Tesla,...

Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March

02/04/2023 | 06:22pm EST
A Starship prototype being worked on is pictured at the SpaceX South Texas launch site, in Brownsville, Texas

(Reuters) - SpaceX may attempt a Starship rocket system launch in March, its billionaire chief Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.

"If remaining tests go well, we will attempt a Starship launch next month," Musk said, in a response to a user's tweet about Starship.

Musk had in January said that there was a "real shot" at launching Starship in late February, adding that a March launch attempt appears highly likely.

SpaceX, since last year, has been looking to launch its giant Starship into orbit for the first time, a pivotal demonstration flight as it aims to fly NASA astronauts to the moon.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
