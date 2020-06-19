Log in
Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Founder of 7 different companies, which include: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon R

Elon Musk sells Bel-Air house to Chinese billionaire for $29 million: WSJ

06/19/2020 | 06:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Automobile awards The golden steering wheel in Berlin

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold one of his homes in the Bel-Air area of Los Angeles for $29 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing public records.

"I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house," Musk had said https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1256239554148724737 in a tweet on May 1.

The buyer is a company tied to Chinese billionaire William Ding, the report said. He is the founder and chief executive officer of online gaming firm NetEase Inc.

Musk bought the house for $17 million in 2012 from Mitchell Julis, co-founder of hedge fund Canyon Capital Advisors, according to the report.

Musk still owns other properties in the area, the WSJ report said.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
