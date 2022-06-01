Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 8 companies, among them: Tesla, In

Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave

06/01/2022 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees on Tuesday night and seen by Reuters.

"Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," Musk said in the email.

"If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned."

Two sources confirmed the authenticity of the email reviewed by Reuters. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

Major tech firms in Silicon Valley do not require workers to return to the office full-time, in the face of resistance from some workers and a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

Tesla has moved its headquarters to Austin, Texas, but has one of its factories and its engineering base in the San Francisco Bay area.

"There are of course companies that don't require this, but when was the last time they shipped a great new product? It's been a while," Musk said in the email.

"Tesla has and will create and actually manufacture the most exciting and meaningful products of any company on Earth. This will not happen by phoning it in."

One of Musk's Twitter followers posted another email that Musk apparently sent to executives asking them to work in the office for at least 40 hours per week or "depart Tesla."

In response to this tweet, the billionaire, who has agreed to take Twitter Inc private in a $44 billion deal, said, "They should pretend to work somewhere else."

In May 2020, Musk reopened a Tesla factory in Fremont, California, defying Alameda County's lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Tesla reported 440 cases at the factory from May to December 2020, according to county data obtained by legal information site Plainsite.

Last year, Musk's rocket company SpaceX reported 132 COVID-19 cases at its headquarters in the Los Angeles-area city of Hawthorne, according to county data.

While some big employers have embraced voluntary work-from-home policies permanently, others, including Alphabet Inc's Google, are betting that it is best to push in-person interactions among colleagues.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted in March that Twitter offices would be reopening but employees could still work from home if they preferred.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru and ; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Howard Goller and Jonathan Oatis)

By Hyunjoo Jin and Tiyashi Datta


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.49% 2285.8 Delayed Quote.-21.46%
TESLA, INC. -1.88% 744.41 Delayed Quote.-28.25%
TWITTER, INC. -0.13% 39.5382 Delayed Quote.-8.38%
Most Read News
 
05/27ELON MUSK : Twitter keeps Musk ally Durban on board, rejects resignation
RE
05/25ELON MUSK : Twitter investors vote against re-electing Elon Musk ally to board
RE
05/27ELON MUSK : Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock 'manipulation' during takeover bid
RE
11:22aELON MUSK : return to office or leave
RE
05/26MICHAEL DELL : Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware in $61 billion deal
RE
05/31NELSON PELTZ : After P&G revamp, activist investor Peltz moves on to Unilever
RE
05/27HOCK TAN : How Broadcom CEO Tan shaped a tech giant through acquisitions
RE
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
11:22aELON MUSK : return to office or leave
RE
11:15aNo more bambinos? Italy's firms move to tackle birth crisis
RE
10:14aTesla CEO Elon Musk Allegedly Tells Staff to Return to Office or Leave Company
MT

Popular Business Leaders
 