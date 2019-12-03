Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 10,739,578,195 USD
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Founder of 7 different companies, which include: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon R

Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 07:38pm EST
Elon Musk is shown in a courtroom drawing in court during the trial in a defamation case filed by British cave diver Vernon Unsworth, in Los Angeles, California

High-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk testified at his defamation trial on Tuesday that his "pedo guy" Twitter message at the center of the case was not meant to be taken literally and was sent in response to an "unprovoked" insult he received from the man now suing him.

Musk, the billionaire chief executive of electric carmaker Tesla Inc , was the first witness called to the stand in the lawsuit brought against him by a British cave diver who gained fame for his lead role in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand last year.

The diver, Vernon Unsworth, says Musk, also founder of the rocket company SpaceX, falsely labeled him a pedophile on Twitter and should pay punitive and other damages.

The case stems from an offer Musk made to furnish a mini-submarine from SpaceX to assist in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave rescue in July 2018.

Unsworth told CNN on July 13, 2018, three days after the rescue was successfully completed, that Musk's offer was a "PR stunt" and that Musk should "stick his submarine where it hurts."

Two days later, Musk lashed out at Unsworth in a series of tweets, including one which called the cave diver a "pedo guy." Musk later apologized for the comment, saying the term was a common insult in South Africa where he grew up.

Unsworth called the slur a lie that has harmed his reputation.

Musk was called to testify by plaintiff's lawyers after a jury was selected to hear the case and the two sides delivered opening statements.

Musk said he was merely responding in kind to Unsworth's remarks, a video of which Musk said he watched on Twitter. Those comments were "an unprovoked attack on what was a good-natured attempt to help the kids,” Musk testified. "It was wrong and insulting, and so I insulted him back.”

"I thought he (Unsworth) was just some random creepy guy,” Musk added. "I thought at the time that he was unrelated to the rescue.”

Pressed under questioning by lawyer Lin Wood, Musk testified that he did not mean for his tweet about Unsworth to be taken literally.

"I assume he did not mean to sodomize me with a submarine ... Just as I didn't literally mean he was a pedophile," he said.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson has explained the case hinges on whether a reasonable person would take Musk's Twitter statement to mean that he was calling Unsworth a pedophile.

To win the defamation case, Unsworth needs to show that Musk was negligent in publishing a falsehood that clearly identified the plaintiff and caused him harm. "Actual malice" on Musk's part does not need to be proven because the judge has deemed Unsworth a private individual rather than a public figure.

MUSK'S TWITTER FOLLOWERS

Although the case does not involve Tesla, Musk's Twitter habits have long been under close scrutiny, with investors and regulators expressing concerns about his tweets.

With 29.8 million followers, Musk's Twitter account is a major source of publicity for his Palo Alto, California-based electric car company, which does not advertise.

Wood, representing Unsworth, tried to establish that Musk knew he had a high degree of influence with his Twitter followers and the public, and that the veracity of what he said thus carried significant weight.

“People say a lot of things on Twitter that aren’t true,” Musk said.

In an opening statement earlier in the day, lawyer Taylor Wilson, another member of Unsworth's legal team, said the tweet in question was more than a slip-up, and Musk had no business branding Unsworth a predator "in what should have been one of the proudest moments of his life."

Musk lawyer Alex Spiro countered that Unsworth did not act after the tweet like a man who suffered because of it.

"The plaintiff is saying he has been horribly damaged, and deserves money," Spiro said. "He doesn't."

By Rachel Parsons and Nichola Groom
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA INC. 0.40% 336.2 Delayed Quote.0.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
07:38pELON MUSK : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
RE
12/02ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's jury to be queried on opinions of billionaires, visitors to Thailand
RE
11/29ELON MUSK : Musk's defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet is narrowed
RE
11/27ELON MUSK : Musk won't settle 'pedo guy' defamation lawsuit, lawyer says
RE
11/26ELON MUSK : Musk to testify in own defense in defamation trial, his lawyer says
RE
11/25ELON MUSK : Musk suggests Tesla has 200,000 orders for Cybertruck
RE
11/23ELON MUSK : About 150,000 orders thus far for Tesla Cybertruck
RE
11/22ELON MUSK : Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
RE
11/14ELON MUSK : German automation talent powers Musk's battery move to Europe
RE
11/13ELON MUSK : Musk sets up shop in Berlin
RE
11/09ELON MUSK : Siemens CEO deplores admiration for 'pot smoker' after deputy praised Elon Musk
RE
11/06ELON MUSK : Tesla to unveil electric pickup 'cybertruck' on November 21 - Musk
RE
11/05ELON MUSK : SpaceX brings Musk back on Twitter, days after quitting
RE
11/01ELON MUSK : Musk to go off Twitter ... again
RE
10/23ELON MUSK : Musk's satellite project testing encrypted internet with military planes
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
11/30WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire Is Thwarted In Its Bid for Tech Data -- WSJ
DJ
11/27ELON MUSK : Musk won't settle 'pedo guy' defamation lawsuit, lawyer says
RE
11/29WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire outbid for Tech Data - CNBC
RE
11/29YUSAKU MAEZAWA : Japanese fashion tycoon Maezawa shows off $900 million SoftBank payday
RE
11/29ELON MUSK : Musk's defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet is narrowed
RE
03:35aRICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson Scraps Plan to Sell Virgin Atlantic Stake to Air France-KLM
DJ
11/28ROBERT LOUIS-DREYFUS : A turbulent decade for grain trader Louis Dreyfus and its owner
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess John Elkann Carlos Ghosn Mike Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Guido Kerkhoff John Legere Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Scharf Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Devin Wenig Steve Wynn Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group