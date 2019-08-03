Log in
Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 11,256,853,504 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Tesla,

Elon Musk to launch China unit for tunnelling company this month

08/03/2019 | 04:43am EDT
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk smiles during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Elon Musk will soon launch a China unit for his underground tunnelling enterprise, The Boring Company, the billionaire entrepreneur said on Twitter.

One of Musk's followers tweeted that Tesla Inc's chief executive officer would attend the World Artificial Intelligence Conference of 2019 in Shanghai later this month.

Musk replied on the social media platform that he "will also be launching The Boring Company China on this trip."

Musk started the Boring Company to build underground transport tunnels for hyperloop transportation systems, which he says would be far faster than current high-speed trains and use electromagnetic propulsion.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA INC. 0.21% 234.34 Delayed Quote.-29.59%
