STORY: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan asked Elon Musk to build a Tesla factory in Turkey, according Turkish officials on Monday (September 18).

The country's communications directorate said the Tesla CEO told Erdogan many of the country's suppliers already worked with Tesla.

He also said Turkey was one of the most important candidates for its next factory.

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The news was reported by Anadolu Agency which said Erdogan and Musk spoke during a meeting at Turkish House in New York.

Erdogan is in the U.S. to attend the U.N. General Assembly.

Turkish officials said the President told Musk Turkey was open to cooperation on Starlink and artificial intelligence.

Starlink is the satellite internet venture of Musk's SpaceX.

They added Musk reportedly said SpaceX wanted to work with Turkish authorities to gain the license to offer Starlink satellite services in the country.

It also said Erdogan invited Musk to attend Turkish aerospace and technology festival Teknofest at the end of September.

It cited Musk as saying he would gladly attend.

Musk said in May that Tesla would probably pick a location for a new factory by the end of this year.