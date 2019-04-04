Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 11,256,853,504 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Tesla,

Factbox - Elon Musk, unabridged, on Twitter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 05:45pm EDT

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk is a prolific user of Twitter, and a federal judge on Thursday urged him to settle contempt allegations brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over one of his tweets.

The SEC accused Musk of violating his Oct. 2018 fraud settlement with the regulator by posting an Feb. 19 update about Tesla's production outlook without first getting required approval from lawyers for the electric car maker.

Musk countered that the tweet contained nothing new and did not need advance approval.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan gave Musk and the SEC two weeks to work out their differences before she rules.

The following is a sampling of some of Musk's more notable posts on Twitter, where he has more than 25.6 million followers.

"Tesla made 0 cars in 2011, but will make around 500k in 2019." -- Feb. 19, 2019. The tweet that prompted the SEC contempt motion. Musk has said the tweet merely restated outlook he provided on a Jan. 30, 2019 conference call, when he said production "may be on the order of 350,000 to 500,000 Model 3s, something like that this year."

"Just want to that the Shortseller Enrichment Commission is doing incredible work. And the name change is so on point!" -- Oct. 4, 2018. Musk was attacking both the SEC and short-sellers by renaming the regulator just one week after being sued over the "funding secured" tweet. Twelve days after this tweet, he and Tesla reached their settlement with the SEC.

"Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured." -- Aug. 7, 2018. The tweet that prompted the SEC lawsuit. Musk was not close to taking Tesla private, and had not lined up financing. Tesla's share price traded as much as 13.3 percent higher following the tweet, which occurred during market hours. Musk tweeted on Aug. 24, 2018 that Tesla would remain public.

"They have about three weeks before their short position explodes" -- June 17, 2018. Musk frequently uses Twitter to attack short-sellers betting that Tesla's share price will go down. He was responding to a tweet suggesting that short-sellers were "freaking out" about suspected problems on Tesla's production line.

"Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can't believe it." -- April 1, 2018. Some investors appeared to believe it. A day after the April Fool's Day prank, Tesla's share price fell 5.1 percent.

"When the zombie apocalypse happens, you’ll be glad you bought a flamethrower. Works against hordes of the undead or your money back!" -- Jan. 27, 2018. Musk's Boring Co sold flamethrowers and hats to raise funds to build underground tunnels for its hyperloop transportation project.

"I've talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited." -- July 25, 2017. Musk was targeting Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, who had downplayed Musk's warnings about the danger of artificial intelligence.

"A little red wine, vintage record, some Ambien ... and magic!" -- June 6, 2017. In an interview with the New York Times in August 2018, Musk said he takes Ambien and was having problems sleeping because of stress from his job.

"The rumour that I'm building a spaceship to get back to my home planet Mars is totally untrue" -- March 12, 2015. Musk has said he wanted his company SpaceX to develop a rocket capable of an unpiloted trip to Mars in 2022, with a crewed flight two years later.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Jonathan Stempel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA -8.23% 267.78 Delayed Quote.-12.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
05:45pELON MUSK : Factbox - Elon Musk, unabridged, on Twitter
RE
03/26ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC to face off in U.S. court on April 4
RE
03/25ELON MUSK : Tesla, Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
RE
03/22ELON MUSK : Musk's lawyers call tweet in SEC's contempt bid 'not material'
RE
03/21ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk tells employees vehicle deliveries 'primary priority' near end of first quarter
RE
03/18ELON MUSK : Elon Musk never sought approval for a single Tesla tweet, U.S. SEC tells judge
RE
03/15ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/14ELON MUSK : Chipotle Appoints New Board Members as Kimbal Musk Steps Down
DJ
03/11ELON MUSK : Elon Musk shoots down U.S. regulator's complaint about his Tesla tweet
RE
03/07ELON MUSK : official
RE
03/07ELON MUSK : SpaceX CEO Musk's security clearance under review over pot use - official
RE
03/05ELON MUSK : Top Tesla shareholder says Musk 'doesn't need to be CEO' - Barron's
RE
03/04ELON MUSK : Musk says $35,000 Model 3 to reach volume production mid-year
RE
02/27ELON MUSK : Airbus, OneWeb aim for new satellite era with first launch
RE
02/26ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk must address SEC contempt bid as he calls agency 'broken'
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/30JEFF BEZOS : Bezos' security chief
RE
04/03CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn tweets about telling the truth as report says prosecutors readying new case
RE
04/02JOHN ELKANN : Exor's Elkann stresses long-term commitment to Fiat Chrysler
RE
04/01CARLOS GHOSN : Renault alerts prosecutors to Oman dealer payments under Ghosn
RE
04/02PATRICK THOMAS : AIG CEO Brian Duperreault's Pay Totaled $20.9 Million in 2018
DJ
05:45pELON MUSK : Factbox - Elon Musk, unabridged, on Twitter
RE
04/03GEORGE SOROS : Wsj
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger R. Johnson Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Martin Sorrell Bernard Tapie Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About