Factbox-Tesla's Musk sells shares worth over $14 billion

The billionaire sold another 934,091 shares for $854 million on Tuesday to pay for taxes on the exercise of his stock options, according to U.S. securities filings.

Here is a string of transactions he has done:

DATE SHARES ACQUIRED SHARES SOLD GROSS PROCEEDS

NOV. 8 2.2 mln

NOV. 8 934,091 $1.10 bln

NOV. 9 3.1 mln $3.35 bln

NOV. 10 500,000 $527.3 mln

NOV. 11 639,737 $687.3 mln

NOV. 12 1.2 mln $1.24 bln

NOV. 15 2.1 mln

NOV. 15 934,091 $930.7 mln

NOV. 16 2.1 mln

NOV. 16 934,091 $973.4 mln

NOV. 23 2.2 mln

934,091 $1.05 bln

DEC. 2 2.1 mln

934,091 $1.01 bln

Dec.9 2.2 mln

934,091 $963.2 mln

Dec.13 2.1 mln

934,091 $906.5 mln

Dec.16 2.2 mln

934,091 $884.1 mln

Dec.21 2.09 mln

934,091 $853.7 mln

Total 19.2 mln 13.8 mln $14.5 bln

HOW DID MUSK SELL?

Musk said on Nov. 6 he would sell 10% of his stake if Twitter users agreed.

The latest transaction brings the total number of shares he has offloaded to 13.8 million - about 80% of what he had planned to sell.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San Franscisco and Subrat Patnaik, Akash Sriram and Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Matthew Lewis)

By Hyunjoo Jin