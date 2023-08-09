Fed May Be Able to Pause Rate Campaign, Harker Says; Credit-Card Debt Swells; China's Deflation Woes By James Christie

Good day. The Federal Reserve might be able to hold off on further interest rate increases, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday, noting the U.S. economy appears on track to avoid a recession. Meanwhile, the New York Fed reported U.S. credit-card debt topped $1 trillion and there are now 70 million more credit-card accounts open than there were in 2019, before the pandemic. Those are signs of how, despite the increase in interest rates, consumers continue to spend, potentially complicating the Fed's task of cooling the economy and taming inflation. Elsewhere, China is suffering an unusual bout of falling prices for a range of goods, from commodities such as steel and coal to daily essentials and consumer products such as vegetables and home appliances.

Now on to today's news and analysis.

Top News Fed May Be at Point It Can Hold Rates Steady, Harker Says

The Federal Reserve might not need to raise interest rates further , Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday. "Absent any alarming new data between now and mid-September, I believe we may be at the point where we can be patient and hold rates steady and let the monetary policy actions we have taken do their work," Harker, a voting member on the Fed's interest-rate committee, said in a speech. He cautioned he was not thinking about cutting interest rates, noting, "Should we be at that point where we can hold steady, we will need to be there for a while." He said the U.S. economy is "on the flight path to the soft landing we all hope for and that has proved quite elusive in the past." (MarketWatch)

U.S. Credit-Card Balances Soar 16% to Pass $1 Trillion for First Time

Consumer spending may be moderating, but Americans' credit-card bills are mounting fast. Total credit-card balance hit a record $1.03 trillion during the second quarter, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit. Last quarter was the first time credit-card debt surpassed the $1 trillion threshold in nominal terms since the New York Fed began tracking the data in 2003. Credit-card balances grew annually by 16.2% and 4.6% from the first quarter. (Barron's)

U.S. Economy U.S. to Ban Some Investments in China

The U.S. is set to ban private-equity and venture-capital investments in some Chinese technology companies under a Biden administration order today, escalating Washington's efforts to prevent Beijing from developing military technology.

Your Electric Bill Is Likely Headed Lower, Just Not as Low as Before

Three years of rising electric bills might be ending for U.S. consumers, as a slide in prices for natural gas and coal -which together fuel about 60% of U.S. power production-has only begun feeding through to ratepayers.

Harlem, Pummeled by the Pandemic, Experiences a Tourism Revival

Harlem is attracting visitors to its brownstone homes, music scene and historic churches, and Marriott is poised to open a Renaissance-flagged hotel, believed to be the first full-service hotel built in the neighborhood in over a century.

Key Developments Around the World China Slips Into Deflation in Warning Sign for World Economy

Tepid consumer demand and rising economic concerns have tipped China into deflationary territory for the first time in two years, adding pressure on Beijing to act more aggresively to avoid a deepening economic malaise.

China's Largest Surviving Developer Sinks Into Debt Crisis

Country Garden Holdings, a 31-year-old property developer China's authorities lauded as a model for others, missed interest payments on two U.S. dollar bonds, marking a new stage of distress for the country's real-estate market.

U.S.-Made Cluster Munitions Fuel Ukrainian Counteroffensive

Ukrainian soldiers say they have used U.S-made cluster bombs-which can devastate a broader area than ordinary artillery shells-to hit concentrations of Russian infantry and vehicles, clearing the way for ground advances .

One of America's Favorite Generals Leads the Niger Coup

Brig. Gen. Moussa Salaou Barmou, long courted by Washington as a partner against Islamist extremism, has emerged as the main diplomatic channel between the U.S. and the clique of top army officers who have seized power in Niger.

Financial Regulation Roundup Bank Stocks Slide After Moody's Downgrade

Bank stocks fell Tuesday after Moody's Investors Service downgraded 10 regional banks , renewing concerns about the sector amid recent failures. All the cuts were by a single notch and all the banks remained investment-grade.

Analysis: Banks' Problems Aren't Over, According to the Bond Market Wells Fargo, BNP Fined Over Use of Messaging Apps

U.S. regulators hit about a dozen financial firms including Wells Fargo and BNP Paribas with fines totaling more than half a billion dollars for record-keeping violations related to employees' use of messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

Forward Guidance Thursday (all times ET)

4 a.m.: ECB Economic Bulletin

8:30 a.m.: U.S. consumer-price index for July; U.S. weekly jobless claims

3 p.m.: Prerecorded remarks by Atlanta Fed's Bostic to 'Connecting Communities: Shifting Perspectives and Expectations on Employment' webinar

Friday

2 a.m.: United Kingdom gross domestic product for first quarter (first estimate) and June (monthly estimate)

8:30 a.m.: U.S. producer-price index

10 a.m.: University of Michigan consumer survey, preliminary for August

4:15 p.m.: Fed reports on assets and liabilities of commercial banks in U.S.

Research BOE Unlikely to Pause Rate Hikes Just Yet

September is probably too soon for a pause in the Bank of England's cycle of raising interest rates, ING economist James Smith writes in a note. The central bank is largely expected to raise its key rates again, from the current 5.25%, at its next policy meeting, having stated that rates need to stay "sufficiently high for sufficiently long." Some observers suggest the central bank might pause its cycle to further it later, forestalling questions over eventual cuts, Smith writes. But given continued boosts to inflation from wage growth and higher services prices, this would still be too early, Smith writes. By the following meeting in November, these pressures are likely to have eased, and only then will the central bank likely look at leaving rates where they are, Smith adds.

-Joshua Kirby

Commentary Elon Musk Says We Need Way More Electricity. Is He Right?

Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk's general point about the U.S. power supply being at risk of falling seriously behind the curve is starting to look prescient, Nathaniel Taplin writes.

Basis Points U.S. wholesale inventories fell more than expected in June, suggesting merchants are liquidating stock as demand weakens, according to data from the Commerce Department. Inventories of merchant wholesalers declined 0.5% compared with May. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected wholesale inventories to fall by 0.3%. The stock of unsold goods also fell in May from April's level, according to the Commerce Department's revised figures. (Dow Jones Newswires) Confidence among U.S. small-business owners rose in July, but remained below the long-term average as high inflation and a tight labor market continue to weigh on businesses. The National Federation of Independent Business said its small-business optimism index increased from 91.0 in June to 91.9 in July, well below its 49-year average of 98 and marking nearly two straight years that confidence has remained below the historical average. (DJN) The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index for August fell to its lowest level in more than a year as recession fears waned, but inflation concerns revived. The index declined 1 point to 40.3. It has held below the 50 neutral level for 24 consecutive months. (Investor's Business Daily) China's consumer prices fell for the first time in more than two years in July, while the country's factory-gate price index declined at a slower rate, official data showed Wednesday. (DJN) New Zealand's one-year inflation expectations continued to fall in the third quarter, taking some of the pressure off the central bank to raise the official cash rate further in the coming months. (DJN) Feedback Loop

This newsletter is compiled by James Christie in San Francisco and Perry Cleveland-Peck in Barcelona.

Send us your tips, suggestions and feedback. Write to:

James Christie , Nell Henderson , Nick Timiraos , Tom Fairless , Megumi Fujikawa , Perry Cleveland-Peck [mailto:perry.cleveland-peck@wsj.com], Nihad Ahmed , Michael Maloney , Paul Kiernan

Follow us on X:

@WSJCentralBanks [https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://twitter.com/WSJCentralBanks__;!!F0Stn7g!GgO2Vvi7Zbmzvl1YsqHKjPakMMekJA9KyyYX6PPAFpAK4blyvsqnzr24cXrONkjXgGMkqMP6oZOE8vWncE5cz5l02nV-grNWHKPCQoko$ ], @NHendersonWSJ [https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://twitter.com/NHendersonWSJ__;!!F0Stn7g!GgO2Vvi7Zbmzvl1YsqHKjPakMMekJA9KyyYX6PPAFpAK4blyvsqnzr24cXrONkjXgGMkqMP6oZOE8vWncE5cz5l02nV-grNWHL9VY5Gq$ ], @NickTimiraos [https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://twitter.com/NickTimiraos__;!!F0Stn7g!GgO2Vvi7Zbmzvl1YsqHKjPakMMekJA9KyyYX6PPAFpAK4blyvsqnzr24cXrONkjXgGMkqMP6oZOE8vWncE5cz5l02nV-grNWHGLx_AA6$ ], @PaulHannon29 [https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://twitter.com/PaulHannon29__;!!F0Stn7g!GgO2Vvi7Zbmzvl1YsqHKjPakMMekJA9KyyYX6PPAFpAK4blyvsqnzr24cXrONkjXgGMkqMP6oZOE8vWncE5cz5l02nV-grNWHKzp-Rl4$ ], @TomFairless [https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://twitter.com/TomFairless__;!!F0Stn7g!GgO2Vvi7Zbmzvl1YsqHKjPakMMekJA9KyyYX6PPAFpAK4blyvsqnzr24cXrONkjXgGMkqMP6oZOE8vWncE5cz5l02nV-grNWHJbEpHhu$ ], @megumifujikawa [https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://twitter.com/megumifujikawa__;!!F0Stn7g!GgO2Vvi7Zbmzvl1YsqHKjPakMMekJA9KyyYX6PPAFpAK4blyvsqnzr24cXrONkjXgGMkqMP6oZOE8vWncE5cz5l02nV-grNWHCt_N6DD$ ], @pkwsj

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-23 0715ET