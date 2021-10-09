Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, including: Tesla, Inc

First Berlin Teslas could come next month, Musk tells fans

10/09/2021 | 01:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO:

GRUENHEIDE, Germany (Reuters) -The first cars to emerge from Tesla's new Berlin factory should roll off the production line as early as next month, CEO Elon Musk said at the site of the plant on Saturday, but added that volume production would take much longer to achieve.

Musk hopes to get the green light in coming weeks to start production at the site. The latest consultation on public concerns towards the site closes on Oct. 14, after which the Environment Ministry will make a decision.

"Starting production is nice, but volume production is the hard part," Musk told a cheering audience at a festival at the plant site, many of whom livestreamed the speech on social media. "It will take longer to reach volume production than it took to build the factory."

He said volume production would amount to 5,000 or "hopefully 10,000" vehicles per day, and battery cells would be made there in volume by the end of next year.

He also defended the factory against critics of its environmental impact, saying that it used "relatively little" water and that battery cell production was "sustainable".

Some local residents and environmental groups are unhappy https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/teslas-gigafactory-electrifies-california-germany-culture-clash-2021-10-07 with Musk's approach, which they say flies in the face of German business culture.

"I would tell him to stop building electrocars but rather fly to Mars," said Manu Hoyer, who led a small protest of locals who oppose the project on environmental grounds, saying it will pollute drinking water.

Brandenburg's economy minister has put the chances of the factory gaining approval to operate at 95%.

Tesla has submitted plans to invest 5 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in a battery plant with 50 GWh capacity next to the site, outstripping Volkswagen's planned 40GWh capacity site in Salzgitter.

Musk said Tesla was worried that recruiting sufficient staff would be an issue, calling for people to apply from "all over Europe".

He said he hoped the battery plant would reach volume production by the end of next year.

POPSTAR RECEPTION

The company offered 9,000 tickets to the festival, with residents of Brandenburg state given priority.

"Look, Mummy! A Tesla," shouted an excited 9-year old called Emil, one of many children lined up with parents waiting for a 90-minute site tour.

Fans cheered and laughed when Musk took the stage at sunset, welcoming him like a popstar.

"This day is unique," said Tesla fan Fred Schroeder. "The Tesla factory in Germany will be opened to the public for the first time. That is a very special day."

Another had driven his Tesla from Milton Keynes in Britain, despite not having a ticket. He said it was worth it just to see the site from the outside.

($1 = 0.8649 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee and Thomas EscrittEditing by Nick Zieminski, Jane Merriman and Frances Kerry)

By Nadine Schimroszik


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SALZGITTER AG 1.97% 28.02 Delayed Quote.29.12%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.27% 190 Delayed Quote.24.66%
Most Read News
 
10/04ELON MUSK : Investors argue Musk should repay $9.4 billion to Tesla for SolarCity deal
RE
10/03WARREN BUFFETT : Exclusive-Southwest Gas nears Questar deal after Buffett lost out-sources
RE
10/05RAJESH KUMAR : Airlines warn erratic global COVID-19 rules could delay recovery
RE
10/03BERNARD TAPIE : French businessman and former Olympique de Marseille chairman Tapie dies
RE
10/06CARL ICAHN : Stock Futures Point to Fresh Selloff on Wall Street
DJ
10/07ROBERT WALTERS : Recruiter Robert Walters upbeat on profit as jobs market heats up
RE
10/05CARL ICAHN : Southwest Gas to buy Questar for $2 billion, in face of Icahn protests
RE
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
01:18pELON MUSK : First Berlin Teslas could come next month, Musk tells fans
RE
12:30pTesla hopes to build 5-10,000 vehicles a week at Berlin plant - Musk
RE
12:28pTesla worried it won't be able to hire enough people for Berlin factory - Musk
RE
12:26pElon musk says cars from berlin gigafactory will be delivered anywhere in greater europe area
RE
12:21pElon musk says battery cell production is "quite sustainable"
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 