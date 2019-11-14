Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 8,214,283,627 USD
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Founder of 6 different companies, including: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon Reeve

German automation talent powers Musk's battery move to Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 01:23am EST
Automobile awards The golden steering wheel in Berlin

To unclog bottlenecks last year at his Tesla Inc plant in California, Elon Musk flew in six planeloads of new robots and equipment from Germany to speed up battery production for its Model 3.

Now the Tesla CEO is trying to tap that German automation ecosystem directly with Tuesday's announcement that the electric carmaker will build a European car and battery factory near Berlin.

So far, Musk has failed in his plans to create a factory so highly automated that it allows Tesla to make cars more efficiently than much bigger rivals. As a result, the automaker has struggled to meet production goals and been hit with defections of key staff members to rival firms.

The new German factory is designed to help change all that.

"Everyone knows German engineering is outstanding for sure. You know that is part of the reason why we are locating Gigafactory Europe in Germany," Musk said at a prestigious German car awards ceremony in Berlin late on Tuesday.

BMW has a factory in Leipzig, where it builds its i3 electric vehicle and it will source battery cells from a factory in Erfurt run by China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL)..

VW is retooling a plant in Zwickau to build 330,000 electric cars and German engineering giant Siemens AG, which has an industrial and technology hub in Berlin, last week said it met with Musk to discuss projects in the area of advanced manufacturing and car charging.

German carmakers and suppliers are tapping in to a 1 billion euro ($1.10 billion) fund set up by Germany to increase battery cell production and are further aided by a government-funded research facility to increase battery cell development know-how.

PRODUCTION GOAL

Tesla has yet to meet its goal of building more than 500,000 Model 3 cars by 2018. That goal was set back in 2016 and since then Tesla's production guru, Peter Hochholdinger, a former Audi production expert, quit to joined rival Lucid.

This year Tesla expects to deliver 360,000 to 400,000 cars, a target that includes selling all models.

By contrast, the Volkswagen brand delivered 6.24 million cars last year and is readying its global production network to build 22 million electric cars by 2028.

To ramp up manufacturing, Tesla started making its Model 3 in a tent, but the California-built cars often failed to meet German quality standards.

In August, German car rental company Nextmove walked away from a 5 million-euro (£4 million) order for 85 Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles, following a dispute over how to fix quality issues.

POTENTIAL FOR AUTOMATION

Although Tesla has chosen a high-cost location, there is higher potential for automation with electric cars since they are less complex to build than combustion engined vehicles.

A combustion engined car has 1,400 components in the motor, exhaust system and transmission. By contrast, an electric car’s battery and motor has only 200 components, according to analysts at ING.

While the average combustion engine takes 3.5 hours to make, and the average transmission requires 2.7 hours of assembly, an electric motor takes only about 1 hour to assemble, consultants at Alix Partners said in their Global Automotive Outlook study.

"Personnel is not a high cost factor in the production of electric cars," Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst said.

Today the biggest cost factor is still battery packs, which amount to between 30% and 50% of the cost of an electric vehicle.

QUALITY VS SCALE

By adding the "Made in Germany" quality, Tesla could significantly boost sales of its electric cars, which are already class-leading.

On Tuesday Tesla's Model 3 was awarded the "Golden Steering Wheel" by Germany's Auto Bild magazine, with jury member Robin Horning saying the Model 3 had beaten the new BMW 3 series and the Audi A4 in "mid and premium class" category.

Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess congratulated Musk on winning the prize.

"I want to congratulate you. With all this competition in Germany it is a great achievement," he said at the awards ceremony. "I thank you for pioneering, for pulling us and pushing us. Elon is the innovator."

(Reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt, Joern Poltz in Munich, Jan Schwartz in Hamburg and Ilona Wissenbach in Stuttgart; Editing by Ed Tobin and Matthew Lewis)

By Edward Taylor
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -1.62% 73.66 Delayed Quote.4.19%
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SIEMENS AG 0.09% 114.58 Delayed Quote.17.66%
TESLA INC. -1.09% 346.11 Delayed Quote.4.00%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.06% 181 Delayed Quote.30.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
01:23aELON MUSK : German automation talent powers Musk's battery move to Europe
RE
11/13ELON MUSK : Musk sets up shop in Berlin
RE
11/09ELON MUSK : Siemens CEO deplores admiration for 'pot smoker' after deputy praised Elon Musk
RE
11/06ELON MUSK : Tesla to unveil electric pickup 'cybertruck' on November 21 - Musk
RE
11/05ELON MUSK : SpaceX brings Musk back on Twitter, days after quitting
RE
11/01ELON MUSK : Musk to go off Twitter ... again
RE
10/23ELON MUSK : Musk's satellite project testing encrypted internet with military planes
RE
09/24ELON MUSK : lawsuit
RE
09/20ELON MUSK : Delaware judge says Tesla board must face trial over Musk's mega-pay package
RE
08/03ELON MUSK : Elon Musk to launch China unit for tunnelling company this month
RE
08/02ELON MUSK : ' Musk's SpaceX eyes Florida for launch site for Mars rocket
RE
07/26ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's Boring Co raises about $117 million in latest funding round
RE
07/17ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/04ELON MUSK : Car parts group Valeo announces 500 million euros of orders for its 'Lidar' sensors
RE
06/17ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk becomes 'Daddy DotCom' on Twitter
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
11/13ELON MUSK : Musk sets up shop in Berlin
RE
11/08CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake
RE
11/08DAVID EINHORN : Tesla's Musk, Greenlight's Einhorn taunt each other on Twitter
RE
11/09ELON MUSK : Siemens CEO deplores admiration for 'pot smoker' after deputy praised Elon Musk
RE
11/08CARLOS TAVARES : Tavares
RE
11/13LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio says aims to build stable Mediobanca shareholder base
RE
11/13JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma says Singles' Day shopping results miss expectations
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Devin Wenig Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group