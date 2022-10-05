Advanced search
Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Technoking of Tesla at Tesla,...

Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Are Mixed

10/05/2022 | 11:16pm EDT
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA         30273.87   -42.45  -0.14% 
Nasdaq       11148.64   -27.77  -0.25% 
S&P 500       3783.28    -7.65  -0.20% 
FTSE 100      7052.62   -33.84  -0.48% 
Nikkei Stock 27362.99   242.46   0.89% 
Hang Seng    17966.35  -121.62  -0.67% 
Kospi         2240.41    25.19   1.14% 
SGX Nifty*   17431.50     92.5   0.53% 
*Oct contract 
 
USD/JPY 144.62-63  -0.04% 
Range   144.70   144.40 
EUR/USD 0.9915-18  +0.32% 
Range   0.9927   0.9863 
 
CBOT Wheat Dec $9.020 per bushel 
Spot Gold    $1,720.26/oz  0.2% 
Nymex Crude (NY) $87.85   $1.33 
 
 
U.S. STOCKS

U.S. stock indexes fell on Wednesday after giving up late-session gains.

The S&P 500 fell 7.65 points, or 0.2%, to 3783.28, the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite lost 27.77 points, or 0.2%, to 11148.64 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 42.45 points, or 0.1%, to 30273.87. All indexes snapped a two-day winning streak. 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were higher, led by gains in energy stocks after OPEC+ agreed to a production cut, despite continuing uncertainty over the global economic outlook. Rakuten Group rose 6.9% following local media reports that Mizuho Financial Group planned to buy a 20% stake in Rakuten Securities for about Y80 billion. Investors were focusing on earnings for the quarter ended August, including those of Seven & i Holdings due later in the day. The Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.7% at 27310.38.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi rose 0.8% to 2232.66 in early trade, led by gains in shipbuilding companies and memory chip makers. The index was in positive territory for a third straight session. Retail and institutional investors were net buyers. Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics was 0.7% higher.

Hong Kong stocks were slightly lower in early trade, as the market erased its opening gains to pull back after a strong rebound on Tuesday. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was recently down 0.2% at 18048.50. Guosen Securities analysts reckoned that the market could begin to bottom out in coming weeks, as most pressure from U.S. interest rate increases has likely been priced in. Moreover, Hong Kong-listed companies' share repurchase volume and value have hit record highs in September, a sign that valuations have become attractive, the analysts said.

Markets in China are closed Thursday for the National Day holiday. 

FOREX

JPY weakened against most G-10 and Asian currencies amid risk appetite spurred by gains in U.S. stock futures. Current risk sentiment appeared to be hoping for weaker economic data in an attempt to challenge the Fed's tightening process, although this seems to be more of a one-sided expectation for now, IG said. That could put the focus on any weaker-than-expected U.S. employment report that comes out Friday for possible market relief, IG added. AUD/JPY rose 0.3% to 94.16, SGD/JPY gained 0.2% to 101.64 and EUR/JPY was up 0.3% at 143.36. 

METALS

Gold edged higher in the morning Asian session amid lower Treasury yields, which increased the appeal of the non-interest-bearing precious metal. However, gold appeared set to consolidate between $1,680/oz and $1,740/oz until both the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report and the country's latest inflation readings are released, Oanda said. The precious metal has to experience cooler prices and a sharper slowdown in the U.S. economy for a bullish breakout to form, Oanda added. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,720.26/oz. 

OIL SUMMARY

Oil prices rose in the early Asian session, buoyed by the agreement from OPEC and its Russia-linked allies to cut production by two million barrels a day. Expectations of a one million barrel-a-day cut were trounced with the much bigger move, said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG. Much now depended on whether the global economic data improves from here to lay some of the recession fears to rest, Beauchamp added. Front-month WTI crude oil futures were 0.6% higher at $88.28/bbl; front-month Brent crude oil futures rose 0.6% to $93.90/bbl. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
 
OPEC+ Agrees to Biggest Oil Cut Since Start of Pandemic 
Top European Union Official Backs Calls for Gas Price Cap 
Elon Musk, Twitter Discussed Price Cut to $44 Billion Takeover in Recent Weeks 
Fed's Bostic Wants to Pause After December Rate Hike 
U.S. Looks to Ease Venezuela Sanctions, Enabling Chevron to Pump Oil 
Ford's Electric F-150 Lightning Truck Gets Higher Starting Price-Again 
Second Australian State Finds Star Unsuitable to Hold Casino License 
Former Uber Security Chief Found Guilty of Obstructing FTC Probe 
J&J Wins Bankruptcy Pause on States' Talc Lawsuits 
Tyson Foods to Close Chicago, South Dakota Offices, Relocate Employees 
EV Battery Startup Plans $1.6 Billion Factory in Michigan 
Elon Musk's SpaceX, NASA Launch Crew, Including Russian Cosmonaut, to Space Station 
U.S. Believes Ukraine Was Behind Assassination of Putin Ally's Daughter 
North Korea Test-Fires Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Off Its East Coast 
Iran Protests Erupt Anew After Teenage Demonstrator's Death 
Russia Uses Iranian-Made Drones to Strike Military Base Deep Inside Ukraine

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 2315ET
Popular Business Leaders
 