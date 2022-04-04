Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 8 companies, among them: Tesla, In

Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed

04/04/2022 | 11:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA           34921.88    103.61     0.30% 
Nasdaq         14532.55    271.05     1.90% 
S&P 500         4582.64     36.78     0.81% 
FTSE 100        7558.92     21.02     0.28% 
Nikkei Stock   27750.05     13.58     0.05% 
Hang Seng       Closed 
Kospi           2756.66     -1.24    -0.04% 
SGX Nifty*     18194.00     97.0      0.54% 
*Apr contract 
 
USD/JPY   122.56-57    -0.18% 
Range     122.86   122.41 
EUR/USD   1.0966-69    -0.05% 
Range     1.0981   1.0968 
 
CBOT Wheat May   $10.102 per bushel 
Spot Gold   $1,931.19/oz   0.1% 
Nymex Crude (NY)  $103.52      $4.25 
 
 
US STOCKS

U.S. stocks climbed as investors scooped up some of the technology stocks that came under pressure to start the year.

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.9%, while the S&P 500 added 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%.

The indexes have rallied over the past three weeks after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 in a bid to curb inflation. Indexes edged higher Friday, buoyed by a solid employment report.

Twitter shares surged 28% to lead the S&P 500 after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk reported that he held a stake of 9.2% in the social-media company as of March 14.

Investor sentiment continues to track the war, with many watching whether new reports of war crimes will add to pressure on the Biden administration and European allies to tighten sanctions on Russia. Analysts say pressure on the West to ban Russian oil is gathering steam. The reports come amid peace talks currently under way between Kyiv and Moscow and could complicate those discussions.

"Given all the uncertainty that's still out there, I'm a bit surprised at how strong the equity market is," said Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at State Street Global Advisors. "The long-term consequences of the conflict will be higher inflation over the long term." 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were modestly higher in early trade, led by gains in electronics stocks, as the yen's recent weakening supported the market despite uncertainty over the war in Ukraine. Investors remain focused on commodity prices and global trade implications as the war in Ukraine continues. The Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.4% at 27854.18.

South Korea's Kospi declined 0.2% to 2751.25 in mixed early trade. Losses in banking and insurance stocks outweighed gains in energy and electronics shares. The index retreated shortly after opening higher on U.S. stocks' tech-driven rally overnight. Both foreign and institutional investors were net sellers. Inflation fears weighed on sentiment, as the country's benchmark consumer price index rose at the fastest pace in more than a decade in March.

Markets in Hong Kong and China are closed today for the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday. 

FOREX

AUD/USD has broken above its near-term resistance of 0.7540 thanks to stronger commodity prices and has outperformed other major cross rates. CBA said the RBA policy meeting at 0430 GMT could give the pair another boost. The RBA is widely expected to keep the cash rate on hold at 0.1%, but there's a clear risk RBA Gov. Philip Lowe will remove the line that "the board is prepared to be patient" from his post-meeting statement. Such a change in language will reinforce CBA's call for the RBA to start raising the cash rate at its June meeting and support AUD. The pair recently traded at 0.7545. 

METALS

Gold edged lower in early Asian trading as expectations of further Fed rate rises weighed on the precious metal, Oanda said. Recession risks are also in focus. The inversion of the U.S. yield curve--where two-year yields are higher than 10-year yields--is "now clear for all to see and has previously been a fairly reliable recession indicator," Oanda said. That said, "it doesn't offer any kind of specific timeline and there are doubts about its reliability in an enormous Fed balance sheet world," Oanda added. Spot gold was 0.1% lower at $1,931.19 a troy ounce. 

OIL SUMMARY

Oil was higher as Russian crude export disruptions deepened, which would likely tighten the oil-market balance and place more persistent upward price pressures, Fitch Solutions said. The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine is also raising the risk premium and keeping crude prices high, it added. The oil market is already very tight as indicated by the futures curve, which is pricing in a lower cost of crude in coming months compared with spot prices, Fitch said. Front-month Brent gained 1.5% to $109.18/bbl and WTI rose 1.6% to $104.89/bbl. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
Twitter Shares Rise 27%, Leading Market Rally for Tech Stocks 
SEC Weighs Path Forward for Crypto Trading Platforms 
Canadian Companies Anticipate Pervasive Price Rises, Bank of Canada Survey Finds 
Australian Consumer Confidence Climbs as Fuel Costs Slide 
Europe Faces Pressure to Dial Up Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine Deaths 
U.S. and Allies Vow Action Over Reports of Russian Atrocities in Ukraine 
Senate Advances Judge Jackson Nomination With Three Republicans Supporting Her 
Shanghai's Covid-19 Cases Rise Above 13,000 as City Extends Lockdown 
Congressional Negotiators Settle on $10 Billion for Covid-19 Tests, Treatments 
MAS Watches Geopolitical, Pandemic Shocks for Effects on Economy 
Shein Valued at $100 Billion in Funding Round 
Roblox Awards CEO Pay Package Valued at More Than $230 Million 
Elon Musk's Twitter Investment Raises New Regulatory Red Flag 
Exxon expects profit bump in Q1 
Regulator Sues Macquarie for Failing to Monitor Withdrawals By Financial Advisers 
Envision Lenders Hire Legal Adviser as Group Prepares Counter Financing Offer 
Venture Powerhouse Sequoia Capital Names New Leader 
Wendy's Lowers Forecast, Boosts Buybacks After Debt Issuance 
Hertz Agrees to Buy 65,000 Electric Vehicles From Polestar 
Evergrande Reaches Information-Sharing, Fee Deal With Creditors

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-22 2315ET
Most Read News
 
03/29ELON MUSK : Dancing Musk hands drivers first Teslas from new German gigafactory
RE
04/02Tesla delivers record vehicles in Q1; output falls as China shutdown weighs
RE
03/31XAVIER NIEL : France's InVivo plans retail tie-up with Niel-backed SPAC
RE
04/04JACK DORSEY : Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll on edit button
RE
04/04JACK DORSEY : Elon Musk takes a dig at Twitter, Web3 and NFTs, on Twitter
RE
03/29ELON MUSK : Elon Musk invokes rapper Eminem in opposing SEC decree
RE
03/30MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 pulls results due to auditor delay, shares down 35%
RE
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
04/04JACK DORSEY : Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll on edit button
RE
04/04ELON MUSK : Asian Markets Mixed
DJ
04/04Asia shares hover at 5-week highs, euro on defensive
RE
04/04Musk posts poll for edit button on Twitter, CEO asks to vote carefully
RE
04/04Australian shares climb ahead of RBA rate decision
RE
04/04Musk asks Twitter users if they want an edit button
RE
04/04Elon musk asks in a twitter poll "do you want an edit button?" -…
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 