Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed

U.S. stocks climbed as investors scooped up some of the technology stocks that came under pressure to start the year.

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.9%, while the S&P 500 added 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%.

The indexes have rallied over the past three weeks after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 in a bid to curb inflation. Indexes edged higher Friday, buoyed by a solid employment report.

Twitter shares surged 28% to lead the S&P 500 after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk reported that he held a stake of 9.2% in the social-media company as of March 14.

Investor sentiment continues to track the war, with many watching whether new reports of war crimes will add to pressure on the Biden administration and European allies to tighten sanctions on Russia. Analysts say pressure on the West to ban Russian oil is gathering steam. The reports come amid peace talks currently under way between Kyiv and Moscow and could complicate those discussions.

"Given all the uncertainty that's still out there, I'm a bit surprised at how strong the equity market is," said Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at State Street Global Advisors. "The long-term consequences of the conflict will be higher inflation over the long term."

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were modestly higher in early trade, led by gains in electronics stocks, as the yen's recent weakening supported the market despite uncertainty over the war in Ukraine. Investors remain focused on commodity prices and global trade implications as the war in Ukraine continues. The Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.4% at 27854.18.

South Korea's Kospi declined 0.2% to 2751.25 in mixed early trade. Losses in banking and insurance stocks outweighed gains in energy and electronics shares. The index retreated shortly after opening higher on U.S. stocks' tech-driven rally overnight. Both foreign and institutional investors were net sellers. Inflation fears weighed on sentiment, as the country's benchmark consumer price index rose at the fastest pace in more than a decade in March.

Markets in Hong Kong and China are closed today for the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday.

FOREX

AUD/USD has broken above its near-term resistance of 0.7540 thanks to stronger commodity prices and has outperformed other major cross rates. CBA said the RBA policy meeting at 0430 GMT could give the pair another boost. The RBA is widely expected to keep the cash rate on hold at 0.1%, but there's a clear risk RBA Gov. Philip Lowe will remove the line that "the board is prepared to be patient" from his post-meeting statement. Such a change in language will reinforce CBA's call for the RBA to start raising the cash rate at its June meeting and support AUD. The pair recently traded at 0.7545.

METALS

Gold edged lower in early Asian trading as expectations of further Fed rate rises weighed on the precious metal, Oanda said. Recession risks are also in focus. The inversion of the U.S. yield curve--where two-year yields are higher than 10-year yields--is "now clear for all to see and has previously been a fairly reliable recession indicator," Oanda said. That said, "it doesn't offer any kind of specific timeline and there are doubts about its reliability in an enormous Fed balance sheet world," Oanda added. Spot gold was 0.1% lower at $1,931.19 a troy ounce.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil was higher as Russian crude export disruptions deepened, which would likely tighten the oil-market balance and place more persistent upward price pressures, Fitch Solutions said. The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine is also raising the risk premium and keeping crude prices high, it added. The oil market is already very tight as indicated by the futures curve, which is pricing in a lower cost of crude in coming months compared with spot prices, Fitch said. Front-month Brent gained 1.5% to $109.18/bbl and WTI rose 1.6% to $104.89/bbl.

04-04-22 2315ET