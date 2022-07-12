Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Founder of 8 different companies, notably: Tesla, Inc., Tesla Energy Operations, Inc. and PayPal, In

It's time for Trump to 'sail into the sunset,' says Musk

07/12/2022 | 02:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses during address at campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

(Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Monday it was time for Donald Trump to "hang up his hat and sail into the sunset," days after the former U.S. President mocked the billionaire at a political rally and called him a "Bull***t artist."

Writing on Twitter, Musk said, "I don't hate the man, but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset."

"Dems should also call off the attack - don't make it so that Trump's only way to survive is to regain the Presidency," he added without explanation.

Musk's remarks were in response to comments Trump made at a rally in Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday, where he was speaking in support of U.S. House of Representatives candidate Sarah Palin and U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka.

The former president said at the rally that Musk was not going to buy Twitter Inc and that the Tesla Inc chief executive had got himself a mess.

"(Musk) said the other day, I've never voted for a Republican. I said I didn't know that; he told me he voted for me. He's another bull***t artist, but he is not going to be buying it (Twitter)," Trump said.

Last month, Musk said at the Qatar Economic Forum that he had not decided whom he would support in the next presidential election, a week after saying on Twitter that he was leaning towards supporting Florida governor Ron DeSantis for president in 2024.

On Monday, Musk added that if DeSantis ran against Biden in 2024, "then DeSantis will easily win" and that "Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America."

(Reporting by Shivam Patel and Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -6.55% 703.03 Delayed Quote.-33.47%
TWITTER, INC. -11.30% 32.65 Delayed Quote.-24.46%
Most Read News
 
07/06ELON MUSK : Elon Musk had twins last year with one of his top executives - Business Insider
RE
07/07KLAUS-MICHAEL KUEHNE : German investor Kuehne boosts stake in Lufthansa to 15%
RE
07/08ELON MUSK : Elon Musk seeks to end $44 billion Twitter pursuit
RE
07/10ELON MUSK : Twitter hires legal team to sue Musk over dropped takeover -Bloomberg News
RE
07/05PETER THIEL : Stock Futures Head Lower as Recession Fears Loom Large
DJ
07/08ELON MUSK : Elon Musk plans to increase childcare benefits at Tesla
RE
07/07JOHN PAULSON : John Paulson's wife sues him for $1 billion, says he is hiding money in divorce
RE
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
02:34aELON MUSK : It's time for Trump to 'sail into the sunset,' says Musk
RE
07/11Rocket booster bursts into flames at SpaceX plant during test firing
RE
07/11INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Mixed Amid Concerns Over China's Covid-19 Cases
DJ
07/11Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss
RE
07/11Stocks end lower ahead of economic data, earnings
RE
07/11US Stocks Close Lower Ahead of Big Bank Earnings Due Later This Week
MT

Popular Business Leaders
 