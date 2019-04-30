Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 11,256,853,504 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Tesla,

Judge approves Musk, SEC agreement over Twitter use by CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/30/2019 | 08:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday approved a deal struck between Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over Musk's use of Twitter, a court filing showed.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan approved the deal worked out on Friday that settled the dispute in which the SEC had sought to find Musk in contempt of a securities fraud settlement last year. [L1N2281M6]

Earlier this month, Nathan had ordered the parties to work out an arrangement between themselves.

The new deal lays out in more detail what types of statements by Musk must be reviewed by Tesla's legal counsel before publication, such as financial statements, previously unreported production or delivery numbers, and other topics.

Regulators had claimed that a February tweet by Musk about Tesla's production numbers violated the earlier settlement, as it had not been vetted by the company's attorneys. Musk countered that the tweet was not material.

The SEC sued Musk last year for making fraudulent statements after he tweeted on Aug. 7 that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 per share.

The parties eventually settled, and the deal called for Tesla's lawyers to pre-approve written communications, including tweets with material information about the company.

(Reporting by Alexandria Sage in San Francisco ; Additional Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA -1.15% 238.69 Delayed Quote.-28.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
08:59pELON MUSK : Judge approves Musk, SEC agreement over Twitter use by CEO
RE
04/26ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk agrees to new vetting rules for tweets in SEC deal
RE
04/25ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC again ask for more time to reach deal over CEO's Twitter use
RE
04/24ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk 'sees merit' in capital raise, vows profit in third quarter after large loss
RE
04/22ELON MUSK : Factbox - Elon Musk on Tesla's self-driving capabilities
RE
04/21ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/18ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC get another week to work out deal on Twitter use
RE
04/18ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/17ELON MUSK : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04/11ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's SpaceX sends world's most powerful rocket on first commercial flight
RE
04/04ELON MUSK : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
RE
04/04ELON MUSK : Factbox - Elon Musk, unabridged, on Twitter
RE
04/04ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/26ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC to face off in U.S. court on April 4
RE
03/25ELON MUSK : Tesla, Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/28CHARLES SCHWAB : How Schwab Ate Wall Street
DJ
04/24ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk 'sees merit' in capital raise, vows profit in third quarter after large loss
RE
04/24CARLOS GHOSN : Adding to Ghosn woes, Nissan slashes profit outlook to near-decade low
RE
04/28WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway moves into Dubai despite property slump
RE
04/25ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC again ask for more time to reach deal over CEO's Twitter use
RE
04/24BERNARD ARNAULT : Carrefour 1Q Sales Rose; Alexandre Arnault to Join Board -- Update
DJ
04/25WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett says Berkshire could buy back $100 billion stock - Financial Times
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Anil Ambani Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Axel Dumas John Edwards Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Robert Iger Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Hubert Sagnières Charles Schwab Ulrich Spiesshofer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About