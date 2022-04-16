Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Biography : Founder of 8 different companies, notably: Tesla, Inc., Tesla Energy Operations, Inc. and PayPal, In

Judge rules Musk's tweets over taking Tesla private were false, investors say

04/16/2022 | 07:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tesla hands over first cars produced at new plant in Gruenheide

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A federal judge has ruled that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 tweets about having secured financing to take the company private were false, according to court filings by Tesla investors suing the billionaire over the tweets.

The filing said that the court ruled April 1 that Musk's 2018 tweets were "false and misleading." The court "held that he recklessly made the statements with knowledge as to their falsity," it said.

Investors in the electric car maker asked in the filing, submitted on Friday, for U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen to block the celebrity entrepreneur from his "public campaign to present a contradictory and false narrative regarding" his 2018 tweets.

Musk on Thursday claimed that funding actually had been secured to take Tesla private in 2018. He settled with U.S. securities regulators over what the agency found to be false statements, paying fines and agreeing to have a lawyer approve some of his tweets before posting them.

That April 1 decision was not listed on the court docket.

The issues will be at the center of a May jury trial in which the investors are seeking damages over the tweets.

Musk "has used his fame and notoriety to sway public opinion in his favor, waging battle in the press having been defeated in the courtroom," the filing said.

Musk's latest comments risk confusing potential jurors and prejudicing a jury decision on the amount of damages owed by Musk, it said.

Musk is trying to nullify his settlement with the SEC, accusing the agency of harassing him with investigations.

Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Musk and Tesla, on Saturday again asserted that it was true that Musk was considering taking Tesla private in 2018 and had financing for that move. "All that's left some half decade later is random plaintiffs' lawyers trying to make a buck and others trying to block that truth from coming to light, all to the detriment of free speech," he said.

The case is In re Tesla Inc Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 18-04865.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Hyunjoo Jin


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -3.66% 985 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
Most Read News
 
04/11ELON MUSK : TIMELINE-Musk's plans for Twitter as billionaire launches takeover offer
RE
04/12BILL GATES : S.Korea's SK weighs investing in small nuclear reactors, eyes Bill Gates' TerraPower
RE
04/14ELON MUSK : Musk makes $43 billion offer for Twitter to build 'arena for free speech'
RE
04/11WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee
RE
04/11SocGen severs Russia ties with sale of Rosbank to oligarch Potanin
RE
04/13JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon downbeat as profit drops 42%
RE
04/10A. BATTLE : As battle looms in Ukraine's east, Austrian leader to meet Putin
RE
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
04/16ELON MUSK : Judge rules Musk's tweets over taking Tesla private were false, investors say
RE
04/15Elon musk considering bringing in partners on twitter bid- ny po…
RE
04/15Elon Musk Considering Bringing In Partners On Twitter Bid- NY Post
RE
04/15Twitter adopts 'poison pill' to thwart Musk bid
RE
04/15Analysis-Elon Musk deals Twitter a wild card as shareholders seek reforms
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 