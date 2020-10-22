Log in
Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, including: Tesla, Inc

Maharashtra invites Tesla after Musk hints entry into India

10/22/2020 | 10:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk attends an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai

(Reuters) - India's richest state Maharashtra has invited U.S. electric-car maker Tesla Inc, weeks after its Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk suggested entering the country next year.

In a tweet https://twitter.com/AUThackeray/status/1319303674967977984 on Thursday, state tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said he and industries minister Subhash Desai held a video call with Tesla executives earlier in the day to invite them to the state.

Earlier this month, Musk said "Next year for sure" on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: "India wants Tesla".

Tesla's entry into Asia's third largest economy could come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly focusing to promote the use of electric vehicles.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 0.75% 425.79 Delayed Quote.408.92%
