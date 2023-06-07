Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc. - Twitter, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Technoking of Tesla at Tesla,...

Mongolian PM discusses EV investment, cooperation with Elon Musk

06/07/2023 | 12:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Musk departs the companys local office in Washington

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mongolian Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene and Tesla CEO Elon Musk discussed potential investment and cooperation in the electric vehicle sector at a virtual meeting on Tuesday, a statement issued on behalf of the Mongolian government said.

Musk and the Mongolian government talked about a potential joint research venture on the use of rare earth elements and battery minerals, the statement added.

Resource-rich Mongolia is endowed with extensive deposits of rare earth minerals and copper, which are critical materials in the electric vehicle supply chain.

The country recently commenced production at the Oyu Tolgoi mine, one of the world's largest known copper and gold deposits, which is slated to eventually produce more than 500,000 metric tons of copper a year.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Editing by Jamie Freed)

By Andrew Hayley


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 1.70% 221.31 Delayed Quote.76.66%
TOPIX INDEX -0.44% 2226.36 Delayed Quote.17.34%
