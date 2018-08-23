Log in
Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 10,058,623,767 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Founder of 5 different companies, among them: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon Reev

Morgan Stanley Hired to Advise Elon Musk as He Considers Taking Tesla Private -- Bloomberg

08/23/2018 | 10:18pm CEST

--Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has hired Morgan Stanley as he considers taking the electric vehicle maker private, Bloomberg reports Thursday, citing "a person familiar with the matter."

--Morgan Stanley is acting as an adviser to Mr. Musk, not to the company, the report said.

--Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley dropped coverage of Tesla but offered no explanation as to why.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-23/musk-is-said-to-hire-morgan-stanley-to-help-take-tesla-private

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA -0.48% 320.1 Delayed Quote.2.81%
