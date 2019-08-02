Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 11,256,853,504 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Tesla,

'Moving fast:' Musk's SpaceX eyes Florida for launch site for Mars rocket

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 04:55pm EDT
Musk looks on at SpaceX Falcon 9 post-launch news conference in Cape Canaveral

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Elon Musk's SpaceX is expanding its facilities in Florida to make room for the space company's forthcoming super heavy-lift launch vehicle dubbed Starship, according to a draft of the plans seen by Reuters on Friday.

Starship, a 384-foot reusable two-stage rocket taller than the Statue of Liberty, is a central piece of Musk's interplanetary space travel ambitions as well as U.S. space agency NASA's goal to send humans to the moon again by 2024.

The Starship rocket is expected to launch up to 24 times a year from SpaceX's current flagship launchpad 39A, the draft of the company's environmental assessment said. SpaceX did not specify in the report when it would reach that cadence, but Musk said in September 2018 he wanted to be conducting orbital flights with Starship in two to three years.

SpaceX's launchpad 39A would support NASA's future moon missions from the same Kennedy Space Center site used for the Apollo lunar missions a half century ago.

"They're moving very fast," said Dale Ketcham, vice president of government relations at Space Florida, the state's commercial space development agency. "This is actually getting closer to what Elon got into this business for to begin with. This is fundamental infrastructure to get to Mars, the early stages of it."

SpaceX has also suffered a number of program delays and mishaps over the years on its various space endeavors. In April, one of the company's Crew Dragon capsules exploded on a test stand, raising fresh scheduling doubts over a flagship NASA astronaut taxi program.

Dozens of U.S.-based space companies have been scrambling to heed NASA's goal of sending humans back to the lunar surface by 2024, an accelerated timeline set by Vice President Mike Pence in March.

Separately, Boeing Co is developing NASA's colossal Space Launch System to anchor the agency's moon-to-Mars Artemis program, though it is years behind schedule.

SpaceX said in its draft environmental assessment that Starship will make return landings on the Air Force landing pad currently used for the company's Falcon 9 boosters.

The company is also considering a plan to install another landing site at the 39A pad. The first booster stage will land on SpaceX's unmanned barge some 300 miles off Florida's coast, the draft said.

This week, NASA said it plans to work with SpaceX to figure out how to land rockets on the lunar surface and develop a refueling station for deeper space exploration.

"Orbital refilling is vital to humanity's future in space," Musk tweeted on Thursday. "More likely spacecraft to spacecraft (as aircraft do aerial refueling), than a dedicated depot, at least at first.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette in Orlando, Florida; Editing by Eric M. Johnson and David Gregorio)

By Joey Roulette
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.58% 339.56 Delayed Quote.3.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
08/02ELON MUSK : ' Musk's SpaceX eyes Florida for launch site for Mars rocket
RE
07/26ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's Boring Co raises about $117 million in latest funding round
RE
07/17ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/04ELON MUSK : Car parts group Valeo announces 500 million euros of orders for its 'Lidar' sensors
RE
06/17ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk becomes 'Daddy DotCom' on Twitter
RE
05/24ELON MUSK : Musk's SpaceX raised over $1 billion in six months - filings
RE
05/24ELON MUSK : First satellites for Musk's Starlink internet venture launched into orbit
RE
05/23ELON MUSK : Musk's leaked email shows Tesla to make record deliveries in second quarter
RE
05/22ELON MUSK : filings
RE
05/16ELON MUSK : Musk to review all of Tesla's expenses in new cost cutting plan
RE
05/10ELON MUSK : Trial date set for Elon Musk's 'pedo guy' tweet
RE
05/02ELON MUSK : Elon Musk owes $507 million to banks helping Tesla raise capital
RE
04/30ELON MUSK : SEC commissioner decries agency's deal with Tesla's Musk
RE
04/26ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk agrees to new vetting rules for tweets in SEC deal
RE
04/25ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC again ask for more time to reach deal over CEO's Twitter use
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/01JEFF BEZOS : Amazon chief Bezos cashes in $1.8 billion of share pile
RE
08/02ELON MUSK : ' Musk's SpaceX eyes Florida for launch site for Mars rocket
RE
07/31RUPERT STADLER : German prosecutors charge ex-Audi boss Stadler over emissions cheating
RE
08/01LAKSHMI MITTAL : Arcelormittal Reports Second Quarter 2019 And -9-
DJ
07/28NELSON PELTZ : Activist Peltz's Trian urges Ferguson to sell UK business - Sky News
RE
07/30CARLOS GHOSN : Swiss help Japan's investigation into ex-Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn
RE
07/30TIM COOK : Apple wants to make high-end computers in U.S., needs tariff relief - Cook
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Philippe Brassac Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Pierre Fabre Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group