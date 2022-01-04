Log in
Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, including: Tesla, Inc

Musk-backed Starlink to refund pre-orders in India after govt order

01/04/2022 | 05:55am EST
FILE PHOTO: Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet venture told its members on Tuesday the Indian government had asked the company to refund all its pre-orders until it receives licences to operate in the country.

"As has always been the case, you can receive a refund at any time, the company said in an email to one of its customers. Reuters has seen a copy of the email.

Starlink, a division of Musk's SpaceX aerospace company, has already received over 5,000 pre-orders for its devices in India but is struggling to receive commercial licences without which it cannot offer any services in the country.

"Unfortunately, the timeline for receiving licences to operate is currently unknown, and there are several issues that must be resolved with the licensing framework to allow us to operate Starlink in India," the company said in the email.

"The Starlink team is looking forward to making Starlink available in India as soon as possible," it said.

Starlink is one of a growing number of companies launching small satellites as part of a low-Earth orbit network to provide low-latency broadband internet services around the world, with a particular focus on remote areas that terrestrial internet infrastructure struggles to reach.

But the Indian government has advised people against subscribing to Starlink without a licence and also warned the company, ordering it to refrain from taking bookings and rendering services.

Starlink is planning to apply for a commercial licence in India by the end of January, its country head had said in a social media post last month, and a presentation showed with an April roll out it targeted 200,000 devices in India by December 2022.

Its competitors include Amazon.com's Kuiper and OneWeb - a collapsed satellite operator rescued by the British government and India's Bharti Group.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi and Abhirup Roy in Mumbai; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
