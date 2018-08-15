Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 10,058,623,767 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Founder of 5 different companies, among them: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon Reev

Musk bid for Tesla: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 12:47am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla sales and service center in Costa Mesa California

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc board named a special committee of three directors on Tuesday to decide what to do about Chief Executive Elon Musk's potential offer to take the electric carmaker private, although Musk has yet to make a formal offer and is still negotiating to hire advisers needed to do a deal.

The board announced the move in Tesla's first filing with regulators since Musk tweeted a week ago that he was considering taking the company private and had already secured funding for a $420-per-share offer, valuing Tesla at $72 billion.

Since that unorthodox announcement on Aug. 7, which has triggered investor lawsuits and an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk and Tesla have scrambled to bring order to the process of negotiating a deal.

Musk tweeted on Monday he was working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and private equity firm Silver Lake as financial advisers. However, as of Tuesday, Goldman Sachs was still negotiating its terms of engagement with Musk, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Silver Lake was also not signed up officially as a financial adviser, as it is helping Musk explore how to take Tesla private with no compensation, Reuters reported on Monday.

Goldman Sachs and Silver lake declined to comment.

Musk's effort to associate his potential bid with some of Wall Street’s most venerable institutions, even at the risk of misrepresenting their involvement, comes as pressure has been building on him to justify his pronouncement last week that funding for a deal had been “secured.”

Musk said on Monday he had held talks with a Saudi sovereign fund on a buyout that would take Tesla off the Nasdaq exchange - an extraordinary move for what is now the United States' most valuable automaker. Tesla has a market value of $60 billion, bigger than Detroit rivals General Motors Co or Ford Motor Co, which produce far more cars.

Tesla shares closed down 2.5 percent at $347.64 on Tuesday. They are still above $341.99, their closing price the day before Musk tweeted his plan to take Tesla private, which pushed the shares up 11 percent to an 11-month high.

NO FORMAL PROPOSAL

Tesla said in its statement on Tuesday the special committee had the authority to take any action on behalf of the board to evaluate and negotiate a potential transaction and alternatives to any transaction proposed by Musk.

That means three members of Tesla's board will now weigh whether it is advisable - or even feasible - to pursue what could be the biggest-ever go-private deal, and they are doing so before receiving a formal proposal from the CEO.

Musk has yet to persuade Wall Street analysts and investors that he can find the billions needed to complete the deal, or even such a deal is a good idea for a loss-making company.

"Despite Elon Musk’s frustration with being a public company, I think there are more advantages to remaining public," said CFRA analyst Efraim Levy, citing cheaper access to capital and media exposure due to interest in a public company.

Chaim Siegel, an analyst at Elazar Advisors, said it would be better for Tesla to remain a private company so investors can benefit from an "earnings inflection" if Musk fulfills his promise of making the company profitable later this year.

THREE-MEMBER PANEL

Tesla said the committee consists only of independent directors: Brad Buss, Robyn Denholm and Linda Johnson Rice.

But corporate governance and shareholder voting advisers Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services said they do not consider Buss an independent director, due to his connections to solar panel installer SolarCity, which Tesla bought two years ago.

Denholm, the first woman on Tesla's board, is chief operations officer of telecom firm Telstra and the former chief financial officer of network gear maker Juniper Networks. Rice, the first African-American and second woman to join the board, is CEO of Johnson Publishing Company and Chairman Emeritus of EBONY Media Holdings, the parent of EBONY and Jet brands, according to Tesla's website.

Tesla's other board members include Musk; his brother Kimbal Musk; Twenty-First Century Fox's CEO James Murdoch; Antonio Gracias, founder of Valor Equity Partners; and Ira Ehrenpreis, founder of venture capital firm DBL Partners.

One director, Steve Jurvetson, is currently on leave of absence.

Tesla's board said on Aug. 8 that Musk had held talks with the directors in the previous week on taking the company private.

Latham and Watkins LLP has been retained by the committee as its legal counsel. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati will be legal counsel for Tesla itself.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru, Greg Roumeliotis and Carl O'Donnell in New York and Ross Kerber in Boston; Writing by Patrick Graham and Nick Zieminski; Editing by Bernard Orr and Meredith Mazzilli)

By Supantha Mukherjee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.42% 9.5 Delayed Quote.-22.02%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 0.11% 36.2 Delayed Quote.-10.73%
JUNIPER NETWORKS -0.15% 26.9 Delayed Quote.-5.65%
TESLA -2.46% 347.64 Delayed Quote.14.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
12:47aELON MUSK : no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
RE
08/14ELON MUSK : Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
RE
08/13ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/11ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk accused in lawsuit of defrauding shareholders
RE
08/10ELON MUSK : sources
RE
08/09ELON MUSK : U.S. SEC examining Musk's tweets on taking Tesla private - WSJ
RE
08/08ELON MUSK : Tesla call options soar on Musk tweet, short-sellers hit
RE
08/03ELON MUSK : Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
RE
08/02ELON MUSK : Musk
RE
08/01ELON MUSK : Greenlight's bet against Tesla crashes fund's second-quarter returns
RE
07/18ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/17ELON MUSK : Tesla shares fall after CEO Musk abuses British caver
RE
07/03ELON MUSK : Tesla's all-nighter to hit production goal fails to convince Wall Street
RE
06/20ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk says Germany a front runner for Europe Gigafactory
RE
06/19ELON MUSK : CEO Musk emails staff alleging employee 'sabotage'
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/11CARL ICAHN : Cigna Deal Scores Against Icahn -- WSJ
DJ
08/14ELON MUSK : Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
RE
08/09ELON MUSK : U.S. SEC examining Musk's tweets on taking Tesla private - WSJ
RE
08/14DAVID EINHORN : Billionaire Investor David Einhorn Hit In Monsanto Ruling
DJ
12:47aELON MUSK : no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
RE
08/09CARL ICAHN : Glenview backs Cigna-Express Scripts deal after Icahn criticism
RE
08/11ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk accused in lawsuit of defrauding shareholders
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Patrick Drahi John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Xavier Niel Indra Nooyi John Paulson Georges Plassat Miuccia Prada Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.