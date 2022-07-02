Log in
Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Biography : Founder of 8 different companies, including: Tesla, Inc., Tesla Energy Operations, Inc. and PayPal,

Musk breaks silence on Twitter, posts a picture with the pope

07/02/2022 | 01:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla hands over first cars produced at new plant in Gruenheide

(Reuters) - Elon Musk on Friday night broke his nine-day silence on Twitter, the social media platform he is trying to buy for $44 billion, posting a picture of him meeting Pope Francis on Thursday.

The world's richest person tweeted a picture https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1543050489050402816 where he can be seen standing next to the pope, captioning it: "Honored to meet @pontifex yesterday."

Musk's four teenage boys are also pictured, but not his 18-year-old transgender daughter who, on June 20 sought to change her name and sever ties with him. Musk has a total of eight children.

The purpose and location of Musk's meeting with the pope were not immediately clear.

Last month, Musk said there were "still a few unresolved matters" on the deal to buy Twitter, including the number of spam users on the system and the coming together of the debt portion of the deal.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2022
