Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 8 companies, including: Tesla, Inc

Musk links deal progress on proof of spam bot share on Twitter

05/17/2022 | 06:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk image on smartphone and printed Twitter logos

(Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Tuesday his $44-billion offer would not move forward until Twitter Inc shows proof that spam bots account for less than 5% of its total users, hours after suggesting he could seek a lower price for the company.

"My offer was based on Twitter's SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter's CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5% (spam accounts). This deal cannot move forward until he does," Musk said in a tweet.

Hours later, Twitter said it was committed to completing the deal at the agreed price and terms "as promptly as practicable."

Its stock pared losses in premarket trading, but was down about 3% at $36.31, lower than its price on the day before Musk disclosed his Twitter stake, raising doubts if the billionaire entrepreneur would proceed with his offer of $54.20 per share.


GRAPHIC: Twitter loses gains made since Musk revealed stake

After putting his offer on hold last week pending information on spam accounts, Musk said he suspected they account for at least 20% of users compared with Twitter's official estimate of 5%.

"You can't pay the same price for something that is much worse than they claimed," he said on Monday at the All-In Summit 2022 conference in Miami.

Asked if the deal is viable at a different price, Musk said, "I mean, it is not out of the question. The more questions I ask, the more my concerns grow."

"They claim that they have got this complex methodology that only they can understand... It cannot be some deep mystery that is, like, more complex than the human soul or something like that."

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal tweeted on Monday that internal estimates of spam accounts on the social media platform for the last four quarters were "well under 5%," responding to Musk's criticism of the company's handling of phony accounts.

Twitter's estimate, which has stayed the same since 2013, could not be reproduced externally given the need to use both public and private information to determine if an account is spam, Agrawal said.

Musk responded to Agrawal's defense of the methodology with a poop emoji. "So how do advertisers know what they're getting for their money? This is fundamental to the financial health of Twitter," he wrote.

Musk has pledged changes to Twitter's content moderation practices, railing against decisions like its ban of former President Donald Trump as overly aggressive while pledging to crack down on "spam bots".

Musk has called for tests of random samples of Twitter users to identify bots. He said, "there is some chance it might be over 90% of daily active users."

He expects total number of Twitter users to grow to nearly 600 million in 2025 and to 931 million in six years from now.

"Considering Musk believes that at most 80% of Twitter's current 229 million (users) are humans, it is even harder to believe the company can achieve its long-term targets," Jefferies analyst Brent Thill said.

(Reporting by Katie Paul and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco, Krystal Hu in New York and Nivedita Balu and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Li, Matthew Lewis, Bernard Orr, Aditya Soni and Arun Koyyur)

By Katie Paul, Krystal Hu and Hyunjoo Jin


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE 1.63% 9.68 Real-time Quote.-43.63%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.60% 114.91 Delayed Quote.41.60%
TESLA, INC. -5.88% 724.37 Delayed Quote.-31.46%
TWITTER, INC. -8.18% 37.39 Delayed Quote.-13.49%
WTI 0.66% 112.581 Delayed Quote.44.13%
Most Read News
 
05/11CATHIE WOOD : Tumble in Coinbase pushes Wood's ARK fund closer to pandemic low
RE
05/14ELON MUSK : Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA
RE
05/11ELON MUSK : Musk's delay in disclosing Twitter stake triggers SEC probe - WSJ
RE
05/12MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank Vision Fund posts $26 billion loss; Son pledges defence
RE
05/12ELON MUSK : Twitter CEO says two leaders to depart, hiring paused amid Musk takeover
RE
05/10ELON MUSK : Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
RE
05/16Bezos and White House battle over taxes and inflation
RE
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
06:51aELON MUSK : Musk links deal progress on proof of spam bot share on Twitter
RE
06:30aTwitter committed to Elon Musk's $44 billion deal
RE
06:27aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Home Depot, Advanced Micro Devices Poised to Advance, Twitter to Decline
MT
05:52aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Shares Lifted by China Covid Relief; Powell Eyed
DJ
05:38aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Retail Sales, Latest from Powell Awaited
DJ
05:12aANALYSIS : Why Twitter has ignored Elon Musk's 'trolling'
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 