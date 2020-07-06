Musk mocks Tesla skeptics with satin shorts

Tesla founder Elon Musk really doesn't like short sellers.

That's people who bet against his company's stock, expecting it to fall.

Now he's taking his revenge by becoming a seller of shorts.

Some red satinonesappeared on the Tesla online store over the weekend.

The so-called 'Short Shorts' say S3XY in gold on the rear.

S, 3, X and Y just happen to be the company's four car models.

According to the product description, the apparel offers "exceptional comfort from the closing bell".

It's not Musk's first venture into pants though.

In 2018 he sent a box of shorts to prominent short-seller David Einhorn.

And right now Tesla has some reason to crow.

Its stock has almost tripled in value this year to over 1,200 dollars per share.

This month it's widely expected to defy the global downturn and post a fourth straight quarter of profits for the first time.

The satin shorts may make their own small contribution.

Right now they're sold out in all sizes but XL.