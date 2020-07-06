Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Founder of 7 different companies, which include: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon R

Musk mocks Tesla skeptics with satin shorts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 06:33am EDT

Tesla founder Elon Musk really doesn't like short sellers.

That's people who bet against his company's stock, expecting it to fall.

Now he's taking his revenge by becoming a seller of shorts.

Some red satinonesappeared on the Tesla online store over the weekend.

The so-called 'Short Shorts' say S3XY in gold on the rear.

S, 3, X and Y just happen to be the company's four car models.

According to the product description, the apparel offers "exceptional comfort from the closing bell".

It's not Musk's first venture into pants though.

In 2018 he sent a box of shorts to prominent short-seller David Einhorn.

And right now Tesla has some reason to crow.

Its stock has almost tripled in value this year to over 1,200 dollars per share.

This month it's widely expected to defy the global downturn and post a fourth straight quarter of profits for the first time.

The satin shorts may make their own small contribution.

Right now they're sold out in all sizes but XL.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 11.63% 1353.96 Delayed Quote.188.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire to buy Dominion Energy gas assets for $4 billion
RE
07/04JAN MARSALEK : Wirecard ex-COO Marsalek's entry into Philippines was faked, minister says
RE
06/29ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk calls on workers to help company break even in second quarter
RE
06:33aELON MUSK : Musk mocks Tesla skeptics with satin shorts
RE
06/29DAVID HENRY : Goldman Sachs says it's climbing toward Fed's capital demands
RE
06/30NING LI : Oil slips slightly on rising coronavirus cases, returning Libyan supplies
RE
06:44aANTÓNIO HORTA-OSÓRIO : Lloyds Bank boss Horta-Osório to step down after a decade at the helm
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Alexandre Bompard Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Randall Stephenson Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group