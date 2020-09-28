Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, including: Tesla, Inc

Musk plans IPO for SpaceX's Starlink business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 05:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk walks next to a screen showing an image of Tesla Model 3 car during an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk plans to list SpaceX's space internet venture, Starlink, several years in the future when revenue growth is smooth and predictable.

"Public market does *not* like erratic cash flow haha," the billionaire entrepreneur tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1310672832783884290 on Monday.

Musk said last year that Starlink was an important new revenue stream for his California-based Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell in February floated the idea of spinning Starlink off for an IPO in the coming years.

SpaceX is racing to build out its Starlink satellite constellation to offer broadband internet commercially by the end of 2020.

Musk, in his tweet, also said he is a "huge fan" of small retail investors and will ensure they get top priority.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru: Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 3.40% 421.2 Delayed Quote.386.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
05:50pELON MUSK : Musk plans IPO for SpaceX's Starlink business
RE
12:52pADITYA MITTAL : Steel Giant ArcelorMittal to Sell U.S. Business to Cleveland-Cliffs -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:26aNELSON PELTZ : Billionaire investor Peltz steps down as adviser at pot producer Aurora
RE
10:19aLAKSHMI MITTAL : Steel Giant ArcelorMittal to Sell U.S. Business to Cleveland-Cliffs--Update
DJ
09/27DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler Investors push for independent chairman as Zetsche bows out
RE
09/26DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler's designated chairman Zetsche renounces job
RE
09/25WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-following investment trust to list in London
RE
09/24BERNARD ARNAULT : French billionaire Arnault builds up Lagardere holding
RE
09/24FRIEDE SPRINGER : Axel Springer heiress anoints CEO Doepfner to succeed her at German publisher
RE
09/24ELON MUSK : Tesla's Nevada lithium plan faces stark obstacles on path to production
RE
09/24MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary
RE
09/24ARNOUT SCHUIJFF : Adyen Co-Founder, CTO Arnout Schuijff to Step Down
DJ
09/23PETER KING : Westpac to Pay Record Fine for 23 Million Money-Laundering, Terror-Financing Breaches
DJ
09/23JAYSON PENN : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/23PETER KING : Westpac Agrees to Pay A$1.3 Billion Fine for Austrac Breaches -- Update
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/23ELON MUSK : Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery three years away
RE
09/24ELON MUSK : Tesla's Nevada lithium plan faces stark obstacles on path to production
RE
09/26DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler's designated chairman Zetsche renounces job
RE
09/27DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler Investors push for independent chairman as Zetsche bows out
RE
09/24BERNARD ARNAULT : French billionaire Arnault builds up Lagardere holding
RE
09/22ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk sees no immediate boost from 'Battery Day' tech unveil
RE
09/22TREVOR MILTON : Nikola partners back company despite founder Milton's exit, CFO says
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Markus Duesmann Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Jean-sébastien Jacques Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Trevor Milton James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Sundar Pichai Henri Poupart-lafarge Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard David Simon Peter Thiel Heinz Hermann Thiele Gilberto Tomazoni Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group