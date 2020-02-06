Log in
Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 14,259,012,315 USD
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Founder of 7 different companies, which include: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co.

Musk's SpaceX plans IPO for Starlink business

02/06/2020 | 03:03pm EST
SpaceX's Elon Musk gives an update on the company's Mars rocket Starship in Boca Chica

Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to list its space internet venture, Starlink, but not for several years, a company official told Reuters on Thursday.

This comes at a time when e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc is planning its own voyage into space. The company plans to build a network of over 3,000 satellites to provide high-speed internet through its Project Juniper.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported the possibility of Starlink going public, citing Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell.

"Right now, we are a private company, but Starlink is the right kind of business that we can go ahead and take public," the report quoted Shotwell saying at a private investor event in Miami.

Musk said last year Starlink was an important new revenue stream for his California-based Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.

The company's so-called Starlink constellation is a planned network of up to 30,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit intended to beam broadband internet globally.

In May, SpaceX launched the first batch of 60 small satellites for Starlink internet service.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette in Cape Canaveral and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.60% 2051.545 Delayed Quote.10.39%
Popular Business Leaders
 
